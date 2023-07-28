Exporting Ukrainian grain via Lithuanian port Klaipėda is unprofitable, claims port exec

The export of Ukrainian grain through Klaipėda, the main port of Lithuania, is not yet economically profitable

A proposed plan to export Ukrainian grain through the Lithuanian port of Klaipėda as an alternative to the Black Sea Grain initiative is not likely to be profitable, the general director of the Bega stevedore company, Laimonas Rimkus, said on July 28.

Speaking in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Rimkus said that his company was instead looking for viable infrastructure in the Danube region.

Read also: Grain deal collapse is a global problem – US State Department

According to Rimkus, Bega has previously shipped a small volume of Ukrainian grain and noticed that when the price of grain fell by 200 euros per ton, sellers stopped transporting the grain to Klaipėda due to the high cost of transportation.

"The price of agricultural products at the time, when it was profitable to transport through Poland ( in transit to Lithuania, ed.), was very high, as grain cost 350-400 euros per ton,” he explained.

Read also: 15 drones attack Reni grain depots, destroy 3 warehouses - local authorities

“Now the price is 200-250. This means that traders and manufacturers cannot afford to spend significant amounts on transportation, it is not profitable for them.”

A significant share of the exported Ukrainian grain is now being transported via expanding Danube terminals, Rimkus said, and he has little hope that agricultural products will be transported through Klaipėda again.

A breakthrough can only be expected if the European Union helps Ukraine to export grain through Europe while compensating for part of the transport costs, Rimkus said.

Earlier, reports emerged that Lithuania is seeking to promote the idea of ​​exporting Ukrainian grain through the ports of the Baltic countries and, in particular, through Klaipėda.

Read also: Putin raising stakes with grain blackmail

Klaipėda Port Manager Algis Latakas said last week that Klaipėda can process more than 10 million tons of grain – however, there are considerable challenges in transporting the grain to the port.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine