Exports booming, Taiwan's China Airlines orders 4 more Boeing freighters

Passenger jets of Taiwan's China Airlines at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei,
·1 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd said on Thursday its board had approved the purchase of four more Boeing Co 777F freighters, adding to an earlier order for six of the same model as it steps up capacity to support the island's booming exports.

The jets would begin deliveries from 2023, it added in a statement. Three of the six previously ordered aircraft have already arrived.

China Airlines, Taiwan's largest carrier and the world's fifth largest air freight operator, also operates 18 747 freighters.

Tech powerhouse Taiwan, a major semiconductor manufacturer, has benefited from demand for tablets, laptops and other gadgets during the work-and-study-from-home trend during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan's exports rose 29.4% in 2021 to a record high.

Boeing this week said it aims to increase its 777/777X production to three aircraft per month in 2022 from two previously, fuelled by orders for 777 freighters amid booming air cargo demand. It reiterated plans to deliver the first 777X in late 2023.

China Airlines also operates 10 passenger 777-300 jets in its long-haul fleet.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian tanks take part in military drills near border with Ukraine

    Images published by the Russian Defence Ministry show the units of the 150th motorised rifle division carrying out a military exercise in Russia's Rostov region bordering Ukraine. This comes amid continuing tensions between Russia and the West over the possibility of an invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine’s Economic Arteries Fear for a Worst-Case Scenario

    (Bloomberg) -- From her office across from the wind-lashed docks and idle cranes of Berdyansk Commercial Sea Port in southeastern Ukraine, new director Olga Saminina is frank about its prospects: Zero, without state support and new clients.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000

  • Walmart (WMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $135.75, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Is Investing in Meta Platforms (FB) Still Worth the Price?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. In its letter, the fund said that the recent quarter was particularly tough in terms of market performance for most digital economy stocks and for its focused strategy, where its portfolio declined -12.3%. […]

  • Married People Are Sharing The Wildest Secrets They'll NEVER Tell Their Spouse, And I Have No Words

    "My current husband has no idea I've already been married and divorced. He thinks this is my first marriage..."View Entire Post ›

  • Democrats seek swift confirmation to fill Supreme Court seat

    Senate Democrats who have played defense for the last three Supreme Court vacancies plan to move swiftly to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, using the rapid 2020 confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett as a new standard. Barrett was confirmed exactly a month after President Donald Trump nominated her to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and just five weeks after Ginsburg’s death in September of that year. Democrats sharply criticized that timeline then, arguing that most confirmations had taken much longer and that Republicans were trying to jam the nomination through in case Trump lost reelection.

  • Netflix Secures Endorsement From Bill Ackman After Stock Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund magnate Bill Ackman has acquired more than 3.1 million shares in Netflix Inc., offering a vote of confidence in the streaming giant after the stock collapsed in recent days.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Fact

  • Boom’s Greensboro jet factory will also serve as launch point for supersonic tests

    Boom said one of the advantages of Piedmont Triad International Airport is that it is 30 minutes from the coast at subsonic speeds. Supersonic testing can only be done over water.

  • Boeing takes $4.5bn hit as supply chain issues delay Dreamliners

    Boeing has taken a $4.5bn (£3.3bn) hit after supply chain chaos sparked delays to deliveries of its Dreamliner jet.

  • Facebook's cryptocurrency venture to wind down and sell tech assets - WSJ

    Meta, formerly Facebook Inc, first unveiled plans for Diem, known as Libra earlier, in June 2019, as part of an effort to expand beyond social networking into e-commerce and global payments. The project immediately ran into fierce opposition from policymakers globally, who worried it could erode their control over the money system, enable crime, and harm users' privacy.

  • Natural Gas Markets Have Explosive Day on Wednesday

    Natural gas markets have exploded to the upside during the trading session on Wednesday as we have seen cold temperatures in the United States propel the market higher.

  • Spanish bank Sabadell swings to fourth-quarter profit

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Banco Sabadell swung to a fourth-quarter net profit of 161 million euros ($182 million), lifted by British subsidiary TSB and lower provisions as it recovered from pandemic-related losses. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of 34 million euros in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with the 201 million euro loss posted by Spain's fourth-largest bank by assets in the same period of 2020. Sabadell said quarterly results were also boosted by a 56% jump in new mortgages in Britain to a record of almost 2.17 billion pounds.

  • ‘Downfall: The Case Against Boeing’ Review: Damning Aviation Doc Feeds Your Fear of Flying

    On Oct. 29, 2018, Indonesian carrier Lion Air’s Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff. Nineteen weeks later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, headed to Kenya, also crashed, leaving a deep gouge in a field near the Addis Abba Bole Airport. All told, 346 passengers and crew were killed. Both planes were new […]

  • Analysis-Investors look to prune portfolio risk as Fed hawkishness rules markets

    The Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift is bolstering the case for investors looking to trim risk from their portfolios, as the U.S. central bank trains its guns on surging inflation while giving little indication that it will be swayed by the latest weakness in stocks. After the Fed's easy-money policies helped the S&P 500 soar from its March 2020 lows, investors must now contend with uncertainty on multiple fronts as the Fed gears up to raise interest rates and shrink its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. “The Fed is going to have to see a few more cards on inflation and the economy, and the uncertainty is high.”

  • Banks scramble to change Fed rate calls after hawkish shift

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Strategists at the world's top investment banks scrambled to change their Federal Reserve rate calls on Thursday after policymakers emphasised at a policy meeting that it would continue to tighten policy to clamp down on inflation. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month, surprising investors who had already braced for as many as four rate hikes until the end of the year. Analysts at Nomura, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, said they expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike its benchmark rate by 50 basis points (bps) in March.

  • STMicro to double annual investments to meet high chip demand

    PARIS (Reuters) -French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said on Thursday it planned to double its investments in 2022 from a year ago to up to $3.6 billion, buoyed by high demand that drove its earnings to beat expectations in the fourth quarter. STMicro's investments target increase stems from a global chip shortage that has hit world's biggest carmakers and fuelled inflation for semi-conductors, which are used in anything from the low-added value chips in washing machines to the more sophisticated sensors placed in electric cars and smartphones. STMicro, whose biggest clients include electric carmaker Tesla and iPhone maker Apple, expects full-year net revenues in the range of $14.8 billion to $15.3 billion in 2022, a 20% annual growth at the top of the forecast.

  • Airbus rents out Beluga transporters amid air freight boom

    Airbus is capitalising on the explosion in demand for air freight by renting out the huge planes it uses to transport wings between its factories.

  • San Jose votes to be first U.S. city to mandate gun liability insurance

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) -Gun owners in San Jose, California, would be required to carry insurance coverage for their weapons and pay an annual "harm reduction" fee under a newly approved city ordinance believed to be the first of its kind in the United States. The measure, backed on an 8-3 vote on Tuesday night by the City Council for the state's third most populous municipality, brought an immediate court challenge from national gun rights advocates. Even before Tuesday's approval, the ordinance was singled out by gun rights proponents as a new flashpoint in the national debate between advocates for tougher firearms regulation and those for the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

  • Boeing reports another loss due to 787 woes

    Boeing reported a hefty fourth-quarter loss Wednesday as mounting costs connected to the widebody 787's woes more than offset a boost from the comeback of the 737 MAX after a lengthy grounding.