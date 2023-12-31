Exports via Ukraine's Black Sea corridor almost double in December

Exports through the Ukrainian temporary corridor totalled around 13 million tonnes as of the end of December, compared to 7 million tonnes at the beginning of this month.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine, on Twitter

Details: The official said 13 million tonnes of cargo have been exported through Ukrainian ports by 400 vessels to 24 different countries since August 2023.

Ukrainian ports received 430 vessels for loading.

Earlier, Kubrakov said on 4 December 2023 that 7 million tonnes of cargo had been exported through Ukrainian ports by 200 ships since spring 2023, including 5 million tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural exports.

Background: Ukraine managed to resume the operation of the Greater Odesa [the three Greater Odesa ports are Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi – ed.] ports without the help of third parties, which was possible thanks to military conditions, mainly the attack on a Russian landing ship in August.

Ukraine opened registration for merchant ships and their owners for taking temporary routes to or from the Odesa ports after Russia unilaterally quit the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The first vessel which used the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor after Russia quit the grain deal arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye, on 18 August.

