Exports via Ukrainian-Polish border decreases by 40%

The blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border has led to a 40% decrease in exports through checkpoints, causing a loss of UAH 9.3 billion [approximately US$251 million] to the state budget due to non-payment of customs payments.

Source: Danylo Hetmantsev, Head of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Tax Committee, on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Hetmantsev said blocking the border by Polish carriers is a powerful blow to the Ukrainian economy.

Quote: "We faced a 40% decrease in exports through the relevant land checkpoints. We received a statement from carriers about losses of €400 million in the first two weeks of this blockade alone."

In addition, the budget lost UAH 9.3 billion due to the lack of customs payments during November.

He also urged the governments of the countries where the border is blocked to prevent the moment when the situation becomes critical, as it will also affect them.

"By weakening Ukraine, they are strengthening our common enemy and pushing it [Russia] to hit the economies of their own countries more powerfully. Following the fact that the blockade is being conducted by marginal political forces that certainly do not represent the majority in these countries, I am convinced that in such a situation, there is no need to play politics but to comply with the European law that allows the free movement of vehicles on EU territory," Hetmantsev concluded.

Background:

The European Commission said that it is against the resumption of the system of issuing permits for Ukrainian hauliers, as demanded by Polish border protesters.

The customs clearance of empty heavy trucks began at the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint on the night of 3-4 December.

The Ministry for Restoration of Ukraine and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland agreed on a list of conditions necessary for unblocking the border.

