Exposing new lies about Arizona's sham election audit is never ‘old news’

Arizona’s Republican State Senate Majority Leader Warren Petersen wants you to believe that the sham “audit” of 2020 election, which found zero fraud and cost taxpayers more than $5.5 million, is "old news."

No.

What’s old is the years-long effort to keep you from knowing the truth behind the audit con job. While revelations about those lies, deceptions and cover-ups…are new.

They’re the result of a lawsuit filed by The Arizona Republic that has uncovered a number of ugly facts about the behavior of the Donald Trump sycophants behind the audit.

Instigated, paid for and conducted by Trump loyalists

Petersen calls that “old news” because he was among those who helped oversee – HA! – the so-called audit and would prefer that pesky media types not reveal any of the dirty details.

Like, for instance, when Karen Fann, the former Republican senate president, said the audit had “nothing to do with Donald Trump.”

Emails and information unearthed by The Republic’s lawsuit, however, showed that Trump loyalists instigated the audit, paid for it, and conducted it.

It showed that the audit’s contractor, Doug Logan, and his Florida company, Cyber Ninjas, were in constant communication with Trump loyalists, and even tried to get the former president to pay for the scam.

Spreading conspiracies got election officials harrassed

Logan and his cronies fought for years in court to keep the public from finding out who was behind the audit -- which was actually a thinly-veiled attempted to hand Trump a victory in Arizona – disenfranchising millions of Arizona voters.

The lies and conspiracy theories tied to the audit, and spread by public figures like failed governor candidate Kari Lake, enflamed the emotions of their gullible followers and led to the threats and harassment of Maricopa County supervisors and election officials.

Republican Supervisor Clint Hickman told the Republic’s Ryan Randazzo, “I am thankful to The Arizona Republic and your diligence with this lawsuit in order to expose what you could. Every bit that you guys exposed of the backroom dealings of the Legislature and Senate president was something very important to me.”

Cyber Ninjas knew election equipment was 'quite precise'

The Republic is now seeking $690,000 from the state senate and Cyber Ninjas to cover its fees in fighting to get access to the information the public should have had from the beginning.

Among the things revealed by that information is that Logan and his not-so-nimble Ninjas came to understand that the Dominion Voting Systems equipment was, in Logan’s words, “quite precise.”

Of course, he did not admit this publicly. And neither did any of those to whom he was reporting.While all of this was going on, millions of taxpayer dollars were being wasted, honest public servants were being threatened and otherwise decent citizens were being duped by conspiracy theories.

A chance to reassure the public about election security

One recent result of that despicable behavior is a judge allowing Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s defamation case against Kari Lake to go forward.

That isn’t old news, either.

None of this is old news, in fact. Not with another election coming up this year.

What is disturbing, however, and disgusting, is that an elected official like Peterson would prefer that the opportunity to clear the air, debunk the lies and reassure voters about Arizona’s election security be swept under the rug and called “old news.”

And what it is even more disturbing – and more disgusting – is that many of the people he represents agree with him.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Exposing new lies about sham audit is never ‘old news’