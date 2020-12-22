Exposing others to risk is a crime. Why aren't we prosecuting reckless COVID-19 conduct?

Geoffrey S. Corn and Rachel E. VanLandingham, Opinion contributors

We can’t lock up the coronavirus in a jail cell and throw away the key, as much as we’d like to. But we should consider giving our justice system an opportunity to prevent some of the COVID-related recklessness we continue to see all around us by doing what criminal law is supposed to do — deter harmful behavior.

First, let’s be frank. Any proposal to leverage the power of criminal laws to deal with the COVID-19 crisis carries obvious risks, most notably arbitrary or discriminatory enforcement that would contribute to skepticism about the legitimacy of government efforts to control the virus. This skepticism already exists as a result of racial inequities, and sanctions could exacerbate it.

For example, sanctioning the failure to wear a mask vests police with vast discretion to decide who should be cited, opening the door to potentially abusive enforcement. Even so, do these legitimate systemic concerns justify completely ignoring the criminal sanction as a means to respond to dangerous behavior?

Criminal laws can prevent harm

When carefully and fairly applied, criminal law — a reflection of society’s collective moral condemnation of behavior — is intended to deter and prevent harmful conduct. Consider the increased enforcement of criminal penalties for drunken driving in the latter decades of the 20th century. When individuals faced the real possibility of arrest for DUIs, drunken driving typically decreased. While the magnitude of such an ounce of prevention depends on factors such as speed of case processing in courts, the point is valid: Criminal law, when enforced, can prevent harm.

It is time to ask whether we are at a similar point with the pandemic. The United States has now surpassed 319,000 COVID-related deaths, yet too many Americans continue to ignore simple and potentially lifesaving safety measures with full knowledge that their conduct creates unjustified risk to others. Sadly, this risk not only spreads anxiety and disease but at times also has deadly consequences. There should be no impunity for such reckless conduct.

Mural on Nov. 21, 2020, in San Francisco.
Mural on Nov. 21, 2020, in San Francisco.

An American student was jailed in the Cayman Islands last week for violating the British territory's strict COVID-19 rules. The United States needs to start treating the reckless exposure of others to such risk as what it is: a crime. Whether charged as a violation of public health regulations, reckless endangerment or even criminal assault, the bottom line is that at some point people need to be held accountable for their indifference to the health and safety of others they interact with. And with the evolving ability to establish a real evidentiary link between such reckless indifference and a resulting COVID-19 death, even the prospect of involuntary manslaughter prosecution is not out of the question.

Proving such a serious crime might seem implausible, but it's not as much of a leap as some may assume. One example is a recent report about nursing home workers in Washington state whose decision to attend a wedding appears to be directly linked to the deaths of some of their patients. As with drunken driving, where prosecutors can prove a victim’s death was a reasonably foreseeable consequence of a defendant’s recklessness, involuntary manslaughter is an appropriate charge.

Shopping while maskless: It's foolish and selfish to ignore COVID-19 precautions. You're endangering the rest of us.

Criminal prosecution for reckless conduct serves to deter others from putting the rest of us at risk. We recognize prosecuting such cases would be neither routine nor easy, and that it would be challenging to prove a causal link between a defendant’s reckless conduct and a subsequent COVID-19 death. Nonetheless, do these challenges justify continuing to simply shrug our collective shoulders at such blatant, knowingly risky — that is, reckless — conduct? Should those who recklessly endanger the rest of us as the result of this behavior do so with impunity?

Liberty is not license to be reckless

We think it is time for prosecutors to take a hard look at these questions and how the exercise of their prosecutorial authority may contribute to the overall effort of mitigating this risks of this pandemic.

Ultimately, the question is not whether such a prosecution would present challenges. Instead, Americans need to ask themselves this: Is it still acceptable to allow those among us who are fully aware of the risk they inflict on others by ignoring COVID-19 safety measures to continue to act with impunity?

Welcome to the COVID culture wars: Why are we still fighting about masks?

Individual liberty is a cherished American value, but it does not entitle individuals to knowingly put others at risk. As the Supreme Court explained over a century ago in a case challenging criminal punishment for refusing a mandatory smallpox vaccination, “Society based on the rule that each one is a law unto himself would soon be confronted with disorder and anarchy. Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”

Those who confuse protected liberty with irresponsibility, who choose to ignore public safety measures and put others at risk, deserve to face the consequences of their recklessness. Pursuing such cases will hopefully deter others similarly inclined from doing the same, saving precious lives in the process.

Geoffrey S. Corn (@cornjag1), a retired Army lieutenant colonel and former military attorney and intelligence officer, is the Vinson & Elkins Professor of Law at South Texas College of Law Houston and a Distinguished Fellow for the Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy of the Jewish Institute for National Security in America. Rachel E. VanLandingham (@rachelv12), a professor of law at Southwestern Law School, is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and former military attorney.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID prosecutions could deter reckless conduct and prevent deaths

Latest Stories

  • ‘We were complicit’: Lawyer who worked for Trump administration pens op ed apologising to US

    ‘We owe the country our honesty’, says ex DOJ lawyer

  • Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

    Texas does not plan on following a federal advisory panel's recommendation that essential workers and people over age 75 should be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines after health care workers and long-term care facility residents, the state's health and human services department announced Monday.Instead, people in Texas who are over 65, as well as adults of any age with certain medical conditions considered coronavirus co-morbidities will receive priority. The department's announcement says the decision was reached after a state-level expert panel decided the "most vulnerable populations" should be protected as soon as possible, though it will likely be a few weeks before the state is done with the initial phase of vaccinations.> Texas breaks with CDC ACIP recommendations for next phase of covid19 vaccine prioritization; puts people 65+ and those with medical conditions that put them at high risk next in line after front-line health care workers and residents of long term care facilities pic.twitter.com/o3nDRaQpeZ> > — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 21, 2020There has been debate about who should receive shots next, with some arguing data clearly identifies age as one of the most significant factors in disease severity. But others believe the federal recommendation is the right call, since essential workers are at greater risk of coming into contact with the virus and don't have the luxury of working from home.More stories from theweek.com Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump emails GOP lawmakers a slide slamming Mitch McConnell, taking credit for his re-election Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.'

  • China starts work on plant for mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate - media

    China has begun work on a facility to manufacture its first COVID-19 vaccine candidate that uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, even though the candidate is still in early-stage clinical trials, state-backed media reported on Monday. The mRNA technology contains instructions for human cells to make proteins that mimic part of the coronavirus, and is used in vaccines from Moderna Inc as well as from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE. Both those vaccines have obtained efficacy data from late-stage, large-scale trials and emergency-use approval from the United States.

  • "The Ripper" is just another example of how true and scripted crime shows fail sex workers

    Despite trying to center the serial killer's victims, it still reduces them to their profession

  • Pope snubs Vatican's sci-fi Nativity scene and directs visitors to others

    Pope Francis on Sunday appeared to add his snub to widespread criticism of an unorthodox Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square, telling visitors to visit a nearby exhibition of traditional crèches instead.

  • 25 Indian farmers die during protests as Modi visits temple in sop to angry Sikh farmers

    At least 25 Indian farmers have died during protests against controversial legislation, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to diffuse growing tensions by making a surprise visit to a Sikh temple in New Delhi on Sunday. Fourteen deaths have been attributed to exposure to the cold, as approximately 500,000 farmers - most of whom are Sikh - continue to sleep in their tractors and blockade roads outside Delhi, despite temperatures dropping to 3°C at night. Ten death occurred in road accidents as farmers travelled to Delhi from the surrounding states of Punjab and Haryana, while an eminent Sikh priest from Haryana shot himself in protest at the new legislation. The farmers say they will continue to occupy the streets, causing ongoing disruption to food supplies in India’s capital, until the proposed farm bills are repealed. On Monday, the protesting farmers are undergoing a day-long hunger strike, while union leaders announced plans to occupy toll booths surrounding Delhi from December 25.

  • ‘Plenty of perjury’: MAGA lawyer files Georgia elections lawsuit with glaring typo

    The Trump campaign and its allies have filed numerous error-filled suits challenging election results across the country

  • Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emails

    Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been discussing with Justice Department officials in Washington whether to make a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's emails, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal lawyer. Under Justice Department policy, prosecutors must get approval from Washington before asking a judge to sign a search warrant for items that might be protected by attorney-client privilege; NBC News notes that it is not known if the approval was granted.In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine, and as part of the probe, they examined Giuliani's bank records. That same month, two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested and charged with campaign finance fraud. Parnas and Fruman both helped Giuliani try to dig up dirt in Ukraine about President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.The Washington Post reported in February that prosecutors had started talking with witnesses in an attempt to gather more documents for the investigation, and two people familiar with the matter stressed to NBC News that the probe is ongoing, with one saying it is "very active."Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told NBC News he has "no reason to believe there's any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client." Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump has talked with advisers about granting Giuliani a preemptive pardon.More stories from theweek.com Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump emails GOP lawmakers a slide slamming Mitch McConnell, taking credit for his re-election Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

  • New antidepressants can lift depression and suicidal thoughts fast, but don’t expect magic cures

    Depression is the most common cause of disability in the world. Chances are high that you or someone you know will experience a period when depression gets in the way of work, social life or family life. Nearly two in three people with depression will experience severe effects.As a psychiatrist specializing in behavioral neuroscience, I help patients who suffer from mood disorders. Many have “treatment-resistant” depression and are on a nearly constant search for relief. There have been some exciting developments in treating depression recently, particularly new rapid-acting antidepressants. But it’s important to understand that these medications aren’t cure-alls.The new treatments for depression promise to relieve distressing symptoms, including suicidal thinking, faster than any previous treatment. They include ketamine, an anesthetic that is also abused as a street drug, and a derivative of ketamine called esketamine. These drugs have been shown to help relieve symptoms of depression within hours, but each dose only works for a few days. They also carry risks, including the potential for drug abuse.With the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on mental health, patients are looking for fast relief. Medication can help, but to effectively treat depression long term, with its mix of biological, psychological, social and cultural components, requires more than just drugs. Depression medications have evolvedThe early history of depression treatments focused on the psychological components of illness. The goal in the early 20th century was for a patient to understand unconscious urges established during childhood. Biological treatments at the time seem frightening today. They included insulin coma therapy and primitive, frequently misused versions of a modern lifesaving procedure – electroconvulsive therapy.In the middle of the 20th century, medicines that affected behavior were discovered. The first medicines were sedatives and antipsychotic medicines. Chlorpromazine, marketed as “Thorazine,” led the way in the 1950s. In 1951, imipramine was discovered and would become one of the first antidepressants. The “blockbuster” antidepressant Prozac, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, or SSRI, was approved in 1987. It’s been over 30 years since we’ve seen a novel class of antidepressant medicine. That’s one reason rapid-acting antidepressants are exciting. What depression looks like inside the brainMedical treatments for depression affect certain processing cells in the brain area above your eyes and under your forehead. This area, called the prefrontal cortex, processes complex information including emotional expressions and social behavior. Brain cells called neurons are chemically controlled by two opposing messenger molecules, glutamate and gamma-amino-butyric acid (GABA). Glutamate works like a gas pedal and GABA is the brake. They tell the neurons to speed up or slow down.Rapid-acting medicines for depression decrease the action of glutamate, the gas pedal. Other treatments have been developed to rebalance GABA. A neurosteroid called allopregnanolone affects GABA and applies the brake. Both allopregnanolone and esketamine have federal approval for treatment of depression, allopregnanolone for postpartum depression and esketamine for major depressive disorder and suicidal thinking. Not so fastAround 2016-2017, young psychiatrists like myself were rushing to implement these novel antidepressant treatments. Our training supervisors said, “not so fast.” They explained why we should wait to see how studies of the new drugs turn out.Several years before, the medical community experienced similar excitement over Vivitrol to treat opioid addiction. Vivitrol is a monthly injected form of naltrexone, an opioid-blocking medicine. Clinical trials are executed in a highly controlled and clean environment, while the real world can be highly uncontrolled and very messy. Without risk reduction, education and psychosocial treatment, the potential risks of medications like Vivitrol can be magnified. Vivitrol can help reduce relapses, but isn’t a panacea on its own. The National Institute on Drug Abuse recommends integrated treatment for addiction. Treating depression may be similar. Medication and psychological support together work better than either on its own. The risksIn depression, the more treatments a person tries that don’t work, the less likely that person is to have success with the next treatment option. This was a main message of the largest clinical trial studying depression medications, the National Institutes of Health-directed STAR-D study, completed in 2006.Providing a more effective option for patients who don’t respond to a first or second antidepressant may turn that STAR-D message on its head. However, when dealing with an illness that is affected by external stress like trauma and loss, treatment is more likely to succeed with both medication and psychological support. A real-world treatment approach called the biopsychosocial paradigm accounts for the wide range of relevant biological, psychological and social components of mental illnesses. The patient and physician work together to process the patient’s problematic experiences, thoughts and feelings. A hyperfocus on novel drugs may overlook the importance of addressing and monitoring all those components, which could mean problems surface in the future. Medications like opiates or other substances that provide rapid relief of physical or psychological pain can also be physically and psychologically addictive, and novel rapid-acting antidepressants can have the same risks.Rapid-acting antidepressants can be powerful tools for treating major depression when used with other forms of therapy, but are they the answer? Not so fast.[Get facts about coronavirus and the latest research. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nicholas Mischel, Wayne State University.Read more: * COVID-19 could lead to an epidemic of clinical depression, and the health care system isn’t ready for that, either * Black men face high discrimination and depression, even as their education and incomes riseNicholas Mischel receives or has received funding from the American Heart Association, National Institutes of Health, and Wayne State University. He is employed by Wayne State University and member of the American Psychiatric Association, Society of Biological Psychiatry, North American Neuromodulation Society, the Clinical TMS Society, and the American Society of Ketamine Physicians, Psychotherapists & Practitioners.

  • 5 Army Weapons Soldiers Might Actually Get Their Hands on Soon

    Army modernization officials have tested new, longer-range and more precise infantry weapon systems.

  • Grace Millane's murderer had raped another British tourist just months before attack

    The man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand has been convicted of sex attacks on two more women, it was revealed on Monday. New Zealand’s Supreme Court removed an order keeping the killer’s name hidden, meaning his identity could be made public: Jesse Kempson. The previous convictions of the 28-year-old Kempson, who killed Millane in December 2018, also became known as his identity was made public. Kempson raped another British tourist eight months before his attack on Millane. He had taken the woman out on a Tinder date in April 2018 before bringing her back to his motel room in Auckland, a city on the country’s north island. The woman had initially kept the attack secret but after news coverage of the day Kempson was charged she went to the police to report what had happened. Kempson was eventually sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail for the rape last month. The case was not made public at the time. Shortly after Kempson was named on Monday the Guardian reported some of the remarks made in court when that previous conviction was handed down. The paper reported that Justice Geoffrey Venning in a New Zealand high court said: “Your mother rejected you; that may go some way towards explaining your attitude towards women.”

  • The US Navy appears to be sending Iran a message with a submarine packed with missiles

    Monday's statement marks the first time since 2012 the Navy has announced the presence of a guided-missile submarine in the Persian Gulf.

  • 35 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit

    Extend the outdoor season and get ready to smell the campfireOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump emails GOP lawmakers a slide slamming Mitch McConnell, taking credit for his re-election

    President Trump's personal assistant, Molly Michael, "at the president's request" emailed Republican lawmakers a slide Monday night giving Trump credit for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) re-election victory in November, citing a Trump tweet and robocall. "Sadly, Mitch forgot. He was the first one off the ship!" the slide says, an apparent reference to McConnell acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect after his victory in the Electoral College — and after much of McConnell's caucus had already publicly noted Biden's win.> ‼️The White House is sending out this email to some congressional offices, where Trump appears to be taking credit for boosting Senate Majority Leader McConnell in his race ag. McGrath through endorsements. > > “Sadly, Mitch forgot. He was the first one off the ship!” it reads. pic.twitter.com/KOndjaEYz4> > — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) December 22, 2020"It's an extraordinary broadside against McConnell by the sitting president and most popular Republican in the party, ahead of a crucial runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate," Jonathan Swan writes at Axios. "While both the message and its delivery targeted McConnell, they also carried a subtle warning to other Republicans who may follow suit as the president grasps at the last straws of his election-fraud claim."Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon-supporting Republican congresswoman-elect in Georgia, tweeted an early draft of Trump's slide Monday evening, explicitly urging McConnell "support" Trump "and join our objection on Jan. 6," when several House Republicans are planning one final, futile attempt to overturn Biden's victory."National Republicans are desperate to avoid a floor fight in Congress over the certification of the Electoral College vote next month, believing it would be horrible politics to continue waging what most recognize to be a hopeless battle to overturn the outcome of the election," The Hill reports. McConnell has asked his caucus not to join any of the House Republicans objecting to Biden's victory Jan. 6. At least one senator and one House member must object for the motion to be considered.More stories from theweek.com Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.'

  • Stimulus checks: Mnuchin announces when Americans will get second payment

    $600 direct payments could be issued as soon as next week, Treasury Secretary says

  • Oxygen level while walking identifies at-risk patients; cancer patients should get vaccine priority

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. It can be helpful to assess blood oxygen levels in patients when they are walking if that level is normal when they are sitting, a new study suggests. A low level of oxygen in the blood, or hypoxia, contributes to shortness of breath and worsening illness in patients with COVID-19.

  • Arizona father and son,10, found dead in apparent murder-suicide

    An Arizona man and his young son were found dead in their home recently and police say it appears to be a murder/suicide. On Dec. 19, the Tucson police department was called to do a wellness check when they discovered a 40-year-old man, Phillip Foye, and his 10-year-old son, Sebastian, dead. Officers believe the father shot his son before turning the gun on himself, per People.

  • Senate clears $2.3 trillion government spending, COVID-19 relief package, sending it to Trump's desk

    The Senate overwhelmingly passed the combined $1.4 trillion government spending and $900 billion COVID-19 relief package Monday night, sending the bipartisan legislation to President Trump's desk. Trump is expected to sign the bill, which passed in the House, 359-53, earlier Monday evening. The Senate cleared the bill on a 91-7 vote. It is the last piece of legislation Congress is expected to vote on this year, unless Trump vetoes the National Defense Authorization Act.The $1.4 trillion part of the bill funds the government through Sept. 30, 2021, and the COVID-19 stimulus package authorizes $600 direct payments to most Americans, replenishes a loan program for small businesses, extends augmented federal unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions, and provides money for renters, schools, and food stamps, among other things. The package also creates Smithsonian museums focused on women and Latinos, legislates an end to surprise medical billing, and allows tax deductions for business lunches. It is all wrapped up in a massive 5,600-page bill, among the longest pieces of legislation ever considered in Congress.More stories from theweek.com Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump emails GOP lawmakers a slide slamming Mitch McConnell, taking credit for his re-election Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

  • Report: gov't spyware targets phones of Al-Jazeera reporters

    Dozens of journalists at Al-Jazeera, the Qatari state-owned media company, have been targeted by advanced spyware in an attack likely linked to the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a cybersecurity watchdog said Sunday. Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto said it traced malware that infected the personal phones of 36 journalists, producers, anchors and executives at Al-Jazeera back to the Israel-based NSO Group, which has been widely condemned for selling spyware to repressive governments.

  • China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proves effective in Brazil trials - WSJ

    Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute, which is organizing the late-stage trials of Sinovac's vaccine CoronaVac in Brazil, said on Monday that any reports on the efficacy of the shot before a Wednesday announcement were "mere speculation." Brazil is the first country to complete late-stage trials of CoronaVac, which is also being tested in Indonesia and Turkey, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/sinovacs-covid-19-vaccine-shown-to-be-effective-in-brazil-trials-11608581330?mod=latest_headlines. The results from the Brazil trials put CoronaVac above the 50% threshold that international scientists deem necessary to protect people, the Journal report said.