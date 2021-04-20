Exposure to Twitter lowered Republican vote share in last two presidential elections, study claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A Princeton study has found that Twitter usage may have lowered Donald Trump&#x002019;s vote share in the 2016 and 2020 elections (Getty)
A Princeton study has found that Twitter usage may have lowered Donald Trump’s vote share in the 2016 and 2020 elections (Getty)

Exposure to Twitter lowered the Republican vote share slightly in the presidential elections of 2016 and 2020, a new study from Princeton University claims.

The 13 April study states that Twitter had “limited effects” on vote shares in House and Senate races as well as in previous presidential elections.

The authors write that the effects are “driven by independent and moderate voters”. They add that their “results are consistent with Twitter’s relatively liberal content persuading voters to alter their views”.

The study estimates that an increase of 10 per cent in a county’s number of Twitter users resulted in a lowering of former President Donald Trump’s vote share by 0.2 per cent in 2016 and 2020.

But the research also found that the convincing power of Twitter is not as strong as the Republican-boosting effects of watching Fox News or the rise in Democratic sympathies as a result of readingThe Washington Post.

The effects on the elections of 2008 and 2012 are “statistically indistinguishable from zero,” the study says. In the 2016 and 2020 elections, voters joining Twitter “lowered Trump’s vote share but did not do so for Republican candidates in congressional races in the same election”.

Twitter’s effect on the 2016 election was “driven by independents and moderates switching their votes towards the Democratic candidate,” former New York senator and secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

“Moderates presumably have less extreme priors and are thus more likely to be persuaded,” the authors posited.

Eric Levitz of New York Magazine tweeted that the findings are also “consistent with the hypothesis that that Trump would have been more popular if Twitter had banned him in mid-2016”.

But he also noted that it was “possible that this is 100 per cent correlation being mistaken for causation”.

Mr Trump, an infamously boisterous presence online, was banned from Twitter and several other social media platforms after the Capitol riot on 6 January.

In relation to Gallup approval ratings, the researchers found that “Twitter decreased Trump’s approval ratings and increased Clinton’s with only small effects on relatively more moderate Republican candidates”.

The study also said that political content on the social media platform “has a clear pro-Democrat slant,” adding that they found “a striking difference in the number of tweets mentioning Trump relative to Clinton and Joe Biden”.

They estimate that there were “70 per cent more tweets about Trump with a Democratic slant than tweets with a Republican slant” in 2016 and 2020.

The results of the study match Twitter’s “pro-Democratic content” supposedly “persuading voters with moderate views that Clinton was preferable to Trump without inducing a more general negative effect on Republicans”.

Hillary Clinton won the 2016 popular vote, getting 48.2 per cent to Mr Trump’s 46.1 per cent, but she lost the Electoral College 227 to 304.

President Joe Biden won both the popular vote and the electoral college in 2020, beating Mr Trump with 51.3 per cent of the popular vote to the Republican’s 46.9 per cent, and winning the electoral college 306 to 232.

The authors stressed that their findings don’t imply anything about other social media platforms, such as Facebook.

They also wrote that their research “cannot separate the effect of particular types of social media content on Twitter, such as the potential role of foreign governments or misinformation”.

Since their research is based on county-level data, they also pointed out that their study “cannot address whether Twitter had a national-level effect on the election,” such as Mr Trump’s tweets driving the national news cycle.

Read More

AOC re-introduces Green New Deal: ‘This is life and death’

Bush says Capitol riot a ‘terrible moment’ that made him ‘sick’

Chuck Schumer calls 4/20 a ‘very unofficial American holiday’

Recommended Stories

  • US military: 32 of 40 Guantanamo prisoners now vaccinated

    Most of the prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay detention center have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, the U.S. military said a day after resuming an effort to inoculate them that was halted months earlier after criticism from Congress. Thirty-two of the 40 prisoners held at the U.S. base in Cuba have received the first dose, Southern Command said in a brief statement. The prisoners are not required to be vaccinated.

  • Separated by 2 votes, SC town left wondering who its mayor is a week after the election

    Multiple ballots are being challenged with a hearing Wednesday.

  • Jury In Derek Chauvin Trial Begins Deliberation As Minneapolis Braces For Verdict

    The prosecution and the defense delivered their closing arguments in the high-profile trial regarding George Floyd's death in May 2020.

  • 1 killed, 2 others shot at suburban New York grocery store: Police

    Police have identified a 'person of interest' as 31-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson and say he is armed and dangerous

  • Potential public support for Biden's climate bet

    Reproduced from Gallup; Chart: Axios VisualsAmericans are more split on the question of prioritizing the environment over economic growth than they have been in years, which could be a good sign for public support of President Biden's climate and economic agenda.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Historically, more people favor prioritizing the economy over the environment when unemployment is high, and the opposite when unemployment is low. But when asked by Gallup last month, half of the respondents agreed that the environment should be given priority, even at the risk of curbing economic growth.42% said the opposite in the annual poll — that economic growth should be given priority, even if the environment suffers some.The 8 percentage point difference is the smallest it’s been since 2015.Axios' Ben Geman and Andrew Freedman’s thought bubble: There’s little evidence that environmental protections are a brake on growth — and actual evidence shows that environmental protection and jobs growth can go hand in hand. It's not a choice between the two.Why it matters: Ben writes that the findings suggest Biden has political running room to pursue his aggressive environmental and climate agenda because it’s happening alongside recent economic and job growth.The White House is also extremely aware of the political peril around economic attacks on the plans, which is why they’re trying very hard to paint the infrastructure plan — stuffed with low-carbon energy and transit provisions — as a jobs plan, he adds.What’s happening: President Biden’s infrastructure proposal (and larger macro level bet) is a blend of two of his top four priorities: climate change and the economy. The White House is holding a virtual climate summit starting on Thursday as part of a larger plan to regain international credibility on climate action.On Monday, President Biden held a second meeting with Congress to review his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which some GOP have called a jobs killer — citing the Keystone XL oil pipeline cancellation is a sign of things to come. Businesses stand ready: Hundreds of companies are signaling support for a clean-energy economy and are starting to prepare for regulatory changes as they look for ways to benefit from backing the larger infrastructure proposal. ExxonMobil, for example, says it wants to collaborate on carbon capture and storage projects in Texas.A group of 300-plus corporations and investors issued a letter last week calling for the administration to commit to cutting emissions to “at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Josh Hawley, Who Raised A Fist Supporting Capitol Riot, Wants To Censure Maxine Waters

    The Missouri Republican who helped advance Donald Trump's 2020 election lies is pushing to discipline Waters for her comments at a Minnesota protest.

  • DHS watchdog declined to investigate Secret Service's use of force in Lafayette Square

    Investigation was proposed into the Secret Service's role in forcing protesters out of Lafayette Square on June 1, ahead of a Donald Trump photo op.

  • You now can easily find walk-in COVID vaccine appointments in Charlotte. Here’s how.

    Among the big changes with expanded options, anyone age 16 and up can get a shot at the Bojangles Coliseum vaccine site without an appointment.

  • UPDATE 2-China's Xi calls for fairer world order as rivalry with U.S. deepens

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for a rejection of hegemonic power structures in global governance, amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over a widening range of issues including alleged human rights abuses. Speaking at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, Xi criticised efforts by some countries to "build barriers" and "decouple", which he said would harm others and benefit no one. China has long called for reforms of the global governance system to better reflect a more diverse range of perspectives and values from the international community, including its own, instead of those of a few major nations.

  • Xi: One Nation or a Few Shouldn’t Set Rules for the World

    Apr.19 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping says that nations that “boss other around or meddle in others’ internal affairs would not get any support,” in a keynote video speech at the Boao Forum.

  • Playful Bear Cubs 'Chill' Around Snow Pile

    Two bear cubs were spotted relaxing near a large snow pile in Wyoming’s Grand Tetons National Park on April 13.This footage, shot by Cindy Shaffer and compiled by Storyful, shows one cub sprawled on the icy mound while the other sniffs about and enjoys a scratch. The cubs’ mother can be seen close by.“This is grizzly bear tag number 610 and her three-year-old twins,” Shaffer told Storyful.Storyful could not independently verify the bears’ identities, but grizzly bear #610 does frequent the park, according to the National Park Service, and is an offspring of the famous grizzly bear #399. Credit: Cindy Shaffer via Storyful

  • ‘Reasonable’ use of force? How a Charlotte case could influence jury in Chauvin trial

    Both sides in the murder trial of a former police officer in the death of George Floyd lay claim to a US Supreme Court ruling that set the standard for assessing the use of force by law enforcement.

  • Stacey Abrams condemns ‘racial animus’ in GOP-backed bills to restrict ballot access

    ‘If the effect is deleterious to the ability of people of colour to participate in elections, then that is problematic and that is wrong,’ Abrams says

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • What will happen if Derek Chauvin is acquitted?

    Jurors have been sequestered to begin deliberations on the case

  • George W Bush says Derek Chauvin murder trial was conducted ‘fairly’ in first live interview in three years

    Former President George W Bush weighed in on the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin during a recent interview, calling the process "fair" but abstaining from giving his prediction on the verdict. Mr Bush appeared on NBC's "TODAY," where he weighed in on a number of topics, including the modern Republican party and the trial of Mr Chauvin. The appearance was Mr Bush's first live television interview in three years.

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Zion Williamson said he loves playing in New York, and now the NBA world is losing its mind

    Zion Williamson said he loves playing in New York, and immediately, fans and the media tied him to the Knicks.

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution