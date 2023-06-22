Express Inn denies claims of criminal activity, alleges City of Greenville partially responsible

Jun. 22—A second local hotel has denied claims in a suit filed by the City of Greenville that it was the scene of repeated criminal activity

Hunt County Hospitality, also known as the Express Inn and Suites at 1215 Interstate 30, filed its original answer Tuesday to the petition filed by the city, issuing a general denial and alleging the city itself is partially responsible.

Late last month, City Attorney Daniel Ray filed the petition in the 354th District Court, alleging there had been more than 171 responses by law enforcement to the hotel, generating more than 67 police reports and 30 arrests.

Of those calls, the suit claimed there were 48 violations for drug possession/narcotics, three violations for robbery and nine violations for aggravated assault.

The answer filed by defense counsel Brandon Smith also alleged the city's claims were barred by the statute of limitations, the city's failure to mitigate its damages and the absence of any actual injury to damages.

Smith also claimed the City of Greenville's suit is precluded, "because Plaintiff's own acts or omissions caused or contributed to Plaintiff's alleged injuries."

The city's suit is seeking a temporary injunction which would first require the defendants, in this case the owners of the motel, file one or more bonds in the amount of between $5,000 to $10,000 each, "and be conditioned that the defendants will not knowingly allow a common nuisance to exist at that place."

Should additional violations occur, the court would have the authority to impose multiple sanctions, including revoking the motel's occupancy permit, cutting off utilities to the building and prohibiting access to or from the property. If so, then the motel would be closed for one year from the date of the order of the bond forfeiture.

The city filed a similar petition two weeks against the Economy Inn, 5103 Interstate 30, alleging it was a common nuisance due to repeated criminal activity. In addition to a general denial of the city's suit, the hotel's owners included special exceptions, specifically denying allegations they allowed dozens of arrests for crime to occur at the motel.

As of Wednesday evening, no hearings had been scheduled with the court regarding either suit.