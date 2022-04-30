Express (NYSE:EXPR) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. In light of that, from a first glance at Express (NYSE:EXPR), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Express:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0014 = US$919k ÷ (US$1.3b - US$587m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

Thus, Express has an ROCE of 0.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Express compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Express' ROCE Trend?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Express. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 12% five years ago but has since fallen to 0.1%. In addition to that, Express is now employing 25% less capital than it was five years ago. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

On a side note, Express' current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 47% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

The Bottom Line On Express' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Express is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 62% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, Express does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

