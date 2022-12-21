WHO expresses concern about COVID situation in China

A logo is pictured at the WHO in Geneva
2
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization is concerned about a spike in COVID-19 infections in China and is supporting the government to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country, the head of the UN agency said on Wednesday.

Infections have recently spiked in the world's second-largest economy and projections have suggested China could face an explosion of cases and more than a million deaths next year.

"The WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China, with increasing reports of severe disease," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

Tedros said the agency needed more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for intensive care units support for a comprehensive assessment of the situation.

The comment comes as the German government confirmed it has sent its first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China to be administered initially to German expatriates.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Nandhini Srinivasan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. existing home sales fall for 10th straight month in November

    U.S. existing home sales slumped to a 2-1/2 year low in November as the housing market continued to be squeezed by higher mortgage rates. Existing home sales plunged 7.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.09 million units last month, the lowest level since May 2020, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday.

  • BioNTech doses first patient in herpes vaccine candidate clinical trial

    The vaccine candidate is meant to prevent HSV-2, the herpes simplex virus that causes genital herpes, and potentially HSV-1, which causes oral herpes and can lead to genital herpes. It is the first result of the research collaboration established in 2018 between the University of Pennsylvania and BioNtech aimed at developing novel mRNA vaccine candidates for the prevention and treatment of various infectious diseases.

  • Native Hawaiian women and girls experience sex trafficking and violence at alarming rates, report says

    Sexual exploitation remains a serious issue, with 43% of sex trafficking cases involving Native Hawaiian girls trafficked in Waikīkī, O‘ahu, a report said.

  • Are You Eligible for the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?

    Only a small number of seniors will get the largest possible Social Security check. Are you one of them?

  • Hundreds of Migrants Arrive in El Paso As Court Orders Title 42 to Stay in Place

    The uptick in arriving migrants is squeezing the city's resources at a precarious time for U.S. border policy.

  • Drug price group slashes suggested price of Pfizer COVID treatment by 80%

    An influential drug pricing research group has cut its suggested price range for Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid by more than 80%, partly to reflect the decreased disease burden as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus tends to cause less severe illness. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) said on Tuesday that its new suggested U.S. price based on the benefits and value to patients was in the range of $563 to $906 per treatment course. ICER is not a government agency and has no authority to set prices.

  • North Korea country profile

    Provides an overview of North Korea, including key events and facts.

  • Pfizer Opts In To LianBio Rights to Respiratory Syncytial Virus Candidate In Greater China

    Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has opted into the right to develop and commercialize LianBio's (NASDAQ: LIAN) sisunatovir, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutic candidate, in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore under the companies' existing strategic collaboration to expand patient access in Greater China. In June 2022, Pfizer acquired ReViral Ltd. and its portfolio of RSV therapeutic candidates, except development and commercialization rights for sisunatovir in Mainland China, Hon

  • China-Russia navy drills to 'further deepen' partnership

    China says Chinese-Russian naval drills beginning Wednesday aim to “further deepen" cooperation between the sides whose unofficial anti-Western alliance has gained strength since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The drills will be held off the coast of Zhejiang province south of Shanghai through next Tuesday, according to a brief notice posted Monday by China's Eastern Theater Command under the ruling Communist Party's military wing, the People's Liberation Army. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Varyag missile cruiser, the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer and two corvettes of Russia’s Pacific Fleet would take part in the maneuvers.

  • China takes COVID vaccination drive to villages as cases surge

    Recuperating after receiving her fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, Xu Yafa, a 64-year-old retiree living in a small village on the outskirts of Shanghai, was very clear about the reasons why she needed a booster jab. In Zhongmin on Wednesday, Xu was among a small number of elderly residents braving the cold to take part in a government campaign aimed at ensuring that COVID vaccines reach the people who need them most. China's health authority pledged late last month to make a concerted effort to ramp up vaccinations among the over-60s, promising to deploy specialist vehicles and set up temporary clinics in villages and communities in order to boost coverage rates, which have lagged among the elderly.

  • Zelenskiy to make surprise visit to Washington, meet Biden, address Congress

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Washington on Wednesday for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and to address Congress in his first known trip abroad since Russia invaded his country in late February. A senior U.S. official said Biden will announce a new weapons package of nearly $2 billion for Ukraine that will include a Patriot missile battery to help Kyiv defend itself against barrages of Russian missiles. Zelenskiy's visit, which had been organized in secret until details emerged on Tuesday night, was expected to last several hours.

  • Lots of people will get sick over the holidays this year. Here's how to avoid it

    This year, the holidays will coincide with a "tripledemic" surge of COVID-19, flu and RSV. Here's how to keep you and your family safe during the holiday season.

  • Justin Verlander says talks with Steve Cohen helped him decide to join Mets: 'It gave me such a positive vibe'

    On Tuesday, the Mets welcomed Justin Verlander to New York and to a top of the rotation that will feature a 1-2 punch of Verlander and former teammate Max Scherzer.

  • COVID-linked deaths seen in Beijing after virus rules eased

    China's health authorities reported five deaths Tuesday, all in Beijing, raising concern that the toll could surge after lifting most “zero-COVID” rules. (Dec. 21) (AP video/Wayne Zhang)

  • Jennifer Lawrence Calls Out Bryan Singer As Example Of 'Toxic Masculinity' In Hollywood

    The actor said she witnessed "the biggest hissy fits thrown on set" by a male director.

  • Putin Pledges Unlimited Spending to Ensure Victory in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said Russia has “no limitations” on military spending for the war in Ukraine, as he urged the army to deliver on his declared goals with the invasion approaching its 11th month.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Re

  • Consumer confidence bounces back, ending year on high note

    The confidence of American consumers rebounded this month to end the year on a high note despite high inflation, rising interest rates that have made credit cards and mortgages more expensive, and growing anxiety about a possible recession. The Conference Board reported Wednesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 108.3 in December, up from 101.4 in November. Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, noted that inflation expectations retreated in December to their lowest level since September of last year, mostly due to recent declines in gas prices.

  • U.S. Capitol riot probe to release final report on assault by Trump backers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol wraps up its work on Wednesday with a final report outlining its case that former President Donald Trump should face criminal charges of inciting the deadly riot. The report lists 17 specific findings, discusses the legal implications of actions by Trump and some of his associates and includes criminal referrals to the Justice Department of Trump and other individuals. The report's release comes two days after the committee asked federal prosecutors to charge the former Republican president with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection, for efforts to overturn results of the November 2020 election and sparking the attack on the seat of government.

  • U.S. State Dept says toll of COVID in China a concern for the world

    The United States hopes that China can address the current COVID-19 outbreak as the toll of the virus is a global concern due to the size of the Chinese economy, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday. "The toll of the virus is of concern to the rest of the world given the size of China's GDP, given the size of China's economy," Price told a daily briefing at the State Department. "It's not only good for China to be in a stronger position vis-a-vis COVID but it's good for the rest of the world as well," Price said.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried could be bailed and placed under house arrest after he's extradited to the US, reports say

    Last week, Sam Bankman-Fried had indicated that he wanted the choice to challenge his extradition to the US, but he has since changed his view.