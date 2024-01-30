Expressing gratitude for Bremerton schools by supporting the next generation

I started my journey with the Bremerton School District in the first grade, at Westpark Elementary in 1947. After 12 years in various elementary schools, I graduated from East High in 1959. I'm grateful to the Bremerton School District for preparing me to continue my education and eventually graduate from the University of Washington. My gratitude to the district compels me to support its current bond and levy proposals. These proposals, Prop. 1 and Prop. 2 on your ballot, will help ensure that young people today and in the future will have the schools and programs that give them the advantages and opportunities in education and activities that I have enjoyed.

The bond will fund replacement of two aging elementary schools and create a place for an alternative high school, while lowering tax rates. The levy provides supplemental funds for teachers, counselors, maintenance, security and extracurricular activities, such as athletics, music and theater.

Please join me and other Citizens for Bremerton Schools in voting "yes" on Feb. 13 for the district's bond and levy proposals.

Rolland Perry, Bremerton

