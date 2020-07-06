ExpressVPN Teams Up with Dignitas as Team's Exclusive VPN (Virtual Private Network) Partner

Partnership will focus on high-engaging content focused on the importance of cyber security and gaming

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment Inc. (NME), announced today that online privacy and security firm ExpressVPN, one of the world's largest providers of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services, has been named an Official Team Partner and the Exclusive VPN Provider of Dignitas. Through the partnership, ExpressVPN will provide Dignitas esports athletes with a secure online environment and ultimate protection from DDoS attacks for online competitions and live streaming.



The partnership will provide Dignitas fans with unique, high-engaging YouTube content that shows off the skill and personality of Dignitas esports athletes while also highlighting the benefits of using a VPN for gaming and live streaming. This content will be released on both Dignitas team channels as well as popular esport athlete channels.

"In an age where all of our competitions are played entirely online, there has never been a more important time for online security and stability," said James Baker, Dignitas General Manager. "We're proud to partner with ExpressVPN to safeguard our team from unwanted outages and ping spikes while ensuring each competitor's connection uses the maximum bandwidth available."



"Whether you're competing in esports, streaming shows, working from home, or simply just browsing online, online privacy and security are more critical now than ever," said Harold Li, Vice President, ExpressVPN. "We're delighted to be able to work with Dignitas to ensure more people are aware of how they can protect themselves online and stay connected safely and reliably."

CLICK HERE to watch the partnership announcement video featuring Dignitas CS:GO pro Håkon "hallzerk" Fjærli and Head Coach Robin "Fifflaren" Johansson.



