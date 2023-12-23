Extend-a-Hand campaign helped this elderly man pay for an expensive eye treatment

The Bellingham Herald’s Extend-a-Hand charity appeal, now in its fifth decade, partners with Unity Care NW and the Opportunity Council to help families like these:

A 64‐year‐old man was prescribed an eye drop to treat a very painful eye condition. His insurance would only cover a quarter of the amount, leaving the patient with a $84 co-pay. When the patient came into the pharmacy to pick up the prescription, he informed staff that he would have to wait to pick it up because he needed to try to find a friend to lend him the money. Extend‐A‐Hand funds were used to cover the co-pay amount. The patient called back a few days later to express his gratitude and share that his eye was already feeling a lot better.

How to help

This year’s campaign has raised $27,814 through Dec. 20. We hope you’ll consider also giving to Extend-a-Hand to help local organizations make big differences in small ways for Whatcom County residents who need immediate help with housing and health care all year long.

The Herald covers administrative costs up to $50,000 in donations, so gifts directly support people assisted at Unity Care NW and the Opportunity Council. Donations are tax-deductible, and donors through Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2024, will be recognized in The Herald.

▪ You can mail donation checks to Extend-a-Hand, c/o Opportunity Council, P.O. Box 2134, Bellingham, WA 98227.

▪ Donations are also accepted online via credit card or PayPal or by credit card at www.oppco.org/extend-a-hand, or by calling Katie Rose at 360-734-5121, ext. 1332.

The following donors have contributed a total of $27,814 through Dec. 20 of this year’s campaign:

Anne Kohler; Barbara Campbell; Barry Lee and Patti Thomas; Bill and Kathy Denney; Bill and Marijo Fox; Bill and Penny Roberts; Brian and Dana Smith; Christina J. and Bradley K. Lyons; Cynthia Zaferatos; Darcie Hull; David and Peggy Kehe; Dr. Marcy G. Hipskind; Edd and Virginia Perry; Eina Ooka; Elizabeth Brown; Esther Harris, in memory of George Hunsby; Fran Davis; George Mustoe; Ginger Hawley; Gordon and Cheryl Terpstra; in memory of Dana Gustafson; in memory of Rose and Joe Formichella; J. A. Lancaster; Jack and Sandie Starr; Jane Houser; Janet and David Stutsman; Jim and Lynne Glenovich; Joan Hawley; Judy Coons; Julie Janyk; Karen Sloss; Laura Creekman; Linda A. Cundiff; Linda Conroy; Lisa Weissler; Lise Tranberg, in memory of George Tranberg; Lori Lyddan; Louann and Mark Peery; Maple Leaf Chapter, Order of Eastern Star; Marian Larson; Marion Alexander and David Netboy; Mark and Joan Hottinger; Marlene Edmundson; Marlin and Kay Stamnes; Nick Vitaljic; Peggy and Jerry Hastings; Q and Judith Gates; Ray and Joanna Shields; Rick and Barbara Osen; Rob Johansen, in memory of Susan C. Johansen; Roger and Janie Carter; Ronald Walsh; Roosmiwati Reynolds; Rosalee MacDonald, in memory of Dr. Mac; Rose Marie Slay; Roy and Vickie Jones; Sandi Browning; Shelley Korstad; Sita Amba-Rao, in loving memory of Andrew Z; Solo Electric Services; Sons Of Norway Wergeland Lodge #21; Susan Donnelly; Terry and Joeen Daughters; The Shirley Family; Thomas and Carol R. Derleth; Tim and Mary Irvin; Tom and Colleen Jerns.