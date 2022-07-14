Extended family, friends, colleagues gather to pray for wounded Clearcreek Twp. police officer

The extended family of Clearcreek Twp. police Officer Eric Ney came together for him in prayer Wednesday night.

Friends, members and law enforcement officers from throughout the area gathered at Vandalia Baptist Temple, where Officer Ney often attends service, to show their support.

Ney remains in a hospital, reportedly in critical but stable condition. He was shot in the line of duty Tuesday night while investigating a domestic violence call in the township.

Vandalia resident Mary Gambill was stunned when reality hit her that the wounded officer who was talked about on news programs was Ney.

“It’s devastating,” she told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis on Wednesday night. Lewis and his videographer were not allowed inside the building.

She was unable to attend the prayer service, but made sure to voice her support for the 14-year veteran officer now fighting for his life.

“He’s very caring,” Gambill said. “He cares about his community. He cares about the people around him.”

Church officials, aware that there would be people and law enforcement officers who, like Gambill, would not be able to make it to the prayer session, issued a message via Facebook. It read:

“Prayer is one of the greatest ways that we can fight alongside those who are hurting. Pray with us as we ask God to do what only He can do.”







