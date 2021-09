The New York Times

When the schools in Marietta, Georgia, opened their doors on Aug. 3, the highly contagious delta variant was sweeping across the South, and children were not being spared. By Aug. 20, 51 students in the city’s small school district had tested positive for the coronavirus. Nearly 1,000 others had been flagged as close contacts and had to quarantine at home for 7-10 days. “That’s a lot of school, especially for children that are recovering from 18 months in a pandemic where they missed a lot of sc