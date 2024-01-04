Extended warranty offer washes up on NC Outer Banks beach, proving there is no escape

Everything from bombs to mystery sea creatures has washed up on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, but there’s something unsettling about an extended warranty offer coming out of the Atlantic.

The soggy paperwork was found at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which couldn’t resist posting a photo on social media with the ubiquitous robocall phrase: “We’ve been trying to reach you about your extended warranty...”

“New Year. New Warranty,” the National Park Service wrote. “Some strange things wash up along the Seashore each year. From junk mail to balloons to hot tubs and even old military devices, we’ve seen it all!”

It’s not clear exactly how the “extended warranty opportunity” made it to a remote island park, but the fact it was still legible hints the contract was nearly indestructible.

The extended warranty industry — particularly involving autos — is a juggernaut notorious for being relentless and reaching people when and where they least expect it.

“It’s usually automated over phone and is of the same automation every time,” according to a Reddit blog explaining the prevalence of extended warranty memes.

“The thing that makes the jokes relevant is no matter where you are, where you’ve moved to, no matter if you’ve changed phone numbers, changed your identity, the calls will usually persist. ... There is no escape.”

The National Park Service posted the warranty at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, and had hundreds of reactions within a day.

One person called it “sad,” while another saw the post as “hilarious.” One woman noted such ridiculous discoveries are to be expected after multiple Outer Banks homes have fallen into the Atlantic.

The discovery was not a gag and counted as trash to the National Park Service, which is ultimately responsible for removing both the dangerous and mundane oddities found on beaches.

“While it can be easy to leave behind your garbage after a long day at the beach or out on the water, we encourage everyone to ‘Leave No Trace’ and keep our National Parks pristine,” the park wrote.

