What Is Extendicare Inc.'s (TSE:EXE) Share Price Doing?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$7.65 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$6.79. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Extendicare's current trading price of CA$7.02 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Extendicare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Extendicare

What's The Opportunity In Extendicare?

Extendicare appears to be overvalued by 29% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at CA$7.02 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of CA$5.46. This means that the opportunity to buy Extendicare at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Extendicare’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Extendicare look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Extendicare, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 0.8% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in EXE’s future outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe EXE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EXE for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, Extendicare has 5 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Extendicare, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Can Beat the Market

    We’re getting toward the tail end of the year, and it’s time to start deciding just how to allocate the portfolio for a solid year-end return. In a recent note from JPMorgan, focused on the energy sector, 5-star analyst Arun Jayaram recommended oil and gas producers as likely to beat the overall markets going forward. Getting quickly to the bottom line, Jayaram states, "We remain fans of the longer-term story for natural gas driven by a growing global demand for low cost U.S. gas exports." With

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing expert, however, is getting on his soapbox to encourage investors to buy now, while prices are low. This is the view of Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The venture capitalist makes a case for investors to take advantage of vol

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These game-changing stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • The Stock Market Finally Gets It. FedEx’s Bad News Helped Drive the Point Home.

    The stock market reached that point this past week. Oh, the market was hopeful, entering the week, that inflation had reached its peak, that the Federal Reserve would stop raising rates soon, that the bottom was in. All of this occurred the week before the Fed meets to discuss its next rate increase, which is likely to be another 0.75 percentage point.

  • 2 Artificial-Intelligence Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Innovative technologies have regularly reshaped the world. In the last few decades, inventions like the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone have dramatically enhanced human productivity, while creating tremendous wealth in the process. In fact, research company McKinsey estimates that AI could boost global economic output by 16% (or $13 trillion) between 2018 and 2030.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Everyone should love passive income and want to accumulate as much of it as possible. Getting money for doing nothing is why dividend stocks are popular and why holding those types of investments can lead to significant returns. Imagine investing $50,000 in a group of stocks or an exchange-traded fund that pays a yield of 5% every year.

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Dan Loeb is Buying These 7 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we will look at stocks that Dan Loeb is buying for the rest of 2022. If you want to explore more stocks that Dan Loeb is buying, you can also take a look at Dan Loeb is Buying These 3 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In 1995, Dan Loeb borrowed $3.3 […]

  • One of the biggest arguments for buying stocks over the past decade is getting obliterated by soaring cash yields, BofA says

    "A 4% cash yield provides a real alternative to stocks, justifying lower multiples versus [the] last decade with TINA," Bank of America said.

  • Bezos Loses Title of World's Second Richest Man to Indian Billionaire

    Amazon's founder and executive chairman was the world's richest man for several years before falling to second place.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Nvidia Analyst Reverses Course A Week After China Ban Workaround Speculation

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $205 from $225 and kept a Buy rating. U.S. hyperscale "remains strong" into the end of 2022, with modest "pushbacks," but the first half of 2022 could see a potential slowdown. He believes some hyperscalers could start to see a slowdown into the end of 2022 due to macro concerns. His checks show hyperscale orders are seeing "pushbacks," but no cancels, with Q3 trending flat quarter-over-quarter and Q4 "potentia

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

    If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life. Certainly, investors should do their homework to ascertain the safety and reliability of a company’s dividends before buying on the basis of yield alone. Here are three real estate investment trusts

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    In this article, we discuss 10 blue chip dividend stocks to buy after the market selloff. You can skip our detailed analysis of a recent selloff and its future implications, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff. The decline of the US stock market this year […]

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • A punishing selloff in short-term debt is pushing one rate near the ‘magic’ level that ‘frightens’ markets

    The one-year Treasury yield briefly intermittently crosses 4% on Thursday as the Federal Reserve presses forward with its campaign to shrink its $8.8 trillion balance sheet.

  • David Tepper Initiated Buying These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks David Tepper is buying for the rest of 2022. To skip the details of David Tepper’s achievements, investment philosophy, and information about Appaloosa Management, go directly to David Tepper Initiated Buying These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. David Tepper is an American billionaire and a […]