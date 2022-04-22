Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.04 per share on the 16th of May. This makes the dividend yield 6.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Extendicare Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Extendicare was paying out 479% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

EPS is set to fall by 22.3% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 614%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Extendicare's Track Record Isn't Great

The dividend is currently lower than it was 10 years ago, indicating that there has been a downward trend over that time. Since 2012, the first annual payment was CA$0.84, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.48. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.4% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Extendicare's EPS has fallen by approximately 22% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Extendicare's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We don't think Extendicare is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Extendicare you should be aware of, and 3 of them are a bit unpleasant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

