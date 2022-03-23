Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.04 per share on the 15th of April. This means the annual payment is 6.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Extendicare Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 479% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 22.3% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 614%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Extendicare's Track Record Isn't Great

The dividend is currently lower than it was 10 years ago, indicating that there has been a downward trend over that time. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.84 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.48. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.4% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Extendicare's earnings per share has shrunk at 22% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Extendicare's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Extendicare (of which 3 are a bit concerning!) you should know about. Is Extendicare not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

