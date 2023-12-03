Extending the 2018 farm bill means higher support prices for some crops

Congress has been unable to agree on new legislation to replace the 2018 farm bill. The recent decision to extend the current farm bill for another year will not simply freeze current farm support levels in place.

Some provisions of the 2018 farm bill expired on October 1, but most of the affected programs were small. A more important deadline was January 1, 2024, when the current dairy program was set to expire. Major crop programs would have run out a few months later.

Failure to pass a new farm bill would have meant the end of many existing programs and the restoration of policies first written in 1949. Almost everyone agrees that those old policies no longer make sense. By design, this was intended to be such an unwanted outcome that it would force Congress to pass new legislation.

The Congressional response was to include a one-year extension of the 2018 farm bill as part of the legislation passed earlier this month to keep the government open.

Extending the 2018 farm bill another year does not mean that 2023 levels of support to crop producers will continue unchanged in 2024. In fact, some crops will see higher support levels because of existing program rules.

For example, crop producers who elect to participate in the price loss coverage (PLC) program receive payments when national average prices drop below the “effective reference price,” which is set according to a formula prescribed in the farm bill.

The formula has kept the trigger for PLC payments constant ever since the program was created in 2014. However, extending the formula one more year will result in an increase in the effective reference prices for corn and soybeans, but not for many other crops.

This happens because the formula allows the effective reference price to increase if a moving average of past market prices is high enough. That provision has never kicked in before, but the high market prices of the last three years will finally result in higher effective reference prices in 2024.

The increases are modest. For corn, the effective reference price would increase from the current $3.70 per bushel to $4.01. That is less than current market price for corn, but if we were to have a bumper crop of corn in 2024, it’s at least possible that corn prices could fall low enough to trigger PLC payments.

Other programs also have provisions that tie support levels to past market conditions. An alternative to the PLC program is the agriculture risk coverage (ARC) program, which makes payments when current year revenues in a county fall below a trigger tied to past prices and county-level yields. As with PLC, the ARC trigger will increase in many counties in 2024 because of recent high prices.

It may seem odd that extending current law could result in higher farm income supports, but many aspects of farm legislation probably look a little odd to outside observers.

The farm bill debate will continue, and leaders of the agriculture committees in Congress have said they want to reach agreement on new legislation in early 2024. Some of the same issues that made it hard to reach agreement in 2023 will continue to be at play in 2024.

Pat Westhoff is director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri and a professor of agricultural and applied economics. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect official positions or endorsements of the University of Missouri.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Extending the farm bill means higher support prices for some crops