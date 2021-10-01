EXTENSION CORNER: 4-H Chick Chain birds coming home to roost

Eric Wright
·3 min read
Phoenix Bates, a&#xa0;sixth-grade student at Sardis Middle School, won the state Golden Egg Contest.&#xa0;&#xa0;
Phoenix Bates, a sixth-grade student at Sardis Middle School, won the state Golden Egg Contest.

If you read this column regularly, you may remember my discussion of the start of the Northeast Alabama 4-H Chick Chain project. Now we are at the conclusion of the project and we have a great opportunity for you, members of the public, to support these incredible students, witness their skills, observe their responsibility and even bid on some of their healthy, show-quality chickens.

You are invited to the Northeast Alabama 4-H Chick Chain Show and Auction. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Fairgrounds, 151 18th St. NE in Fort Payne.

Participants will be judged on the birds and showmanship skills. The awards will run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., with the auction following the awards.

Bidders will have the opportunity to purchase pens of dual-purpose chickens from several breeds including Barnvelder, Barred Plymouth Rock, Black Australorp, Black Giant, Easter Egger, Light Brahma, Rhode Island Red and Silver Laced Wyandotte.

On the topic of chickens and eggs, we have great news about a local 4-H poultry project winner. Phoenix Bates, a sixth-grade student at Sardis Middle School, won the state Golden Egg Contest.

Phoenix along with participants across the state submitted a dozen eggs from their home flocks. The eggs were all professionally judged, and Phoenix came out on top winning a golden egg crown, scepter, and, more practically, 500 pounds of chicken feed. She will be featured on both the Chicken Whisper radio show and magazine.

If you have additional questions about backyard poultry, reach out or stop by our office at 3200-A W. Meighan Blvd. in Gadsden, call us at 256-547-7936 or visit us on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3otwUdl or online at https://bit.ly/3yniPCx.

Hometown Hospitality

Are you into retail? Do you think tourism is an important part of our local economy? Do you want to make sure that your business is putting its best foot forward to visitors to our community? If you said “yes” to any of these questions, join us on Oct. 7 for the Hometown Hospitality program.

Downtown Gadsden Inc. and Greater Gadsden Area Tourism are teaming up with the Extension Office to offer this program free to anyone interested in learning more and building on our already successful tourism economy in Etowah County.

Taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Pitman Theater, 629 Broad St, Gadsden, the class will offer customer service training designed to help frontline service industry professionals provide excellent service capable of attracting and retaining customers.

Participants in this engaging and fun training will learn and practice excellent customer service skills and how using these skills benefits businesses. The training also features tourism customer service tools to help service industry professionals support their communities.

“We’re glad to help bring this program to Downtown Gadsden merchants and their employees, and to support retail tourism in our community,” said DGI Director Kay Moore.

To sign up for the program or for more information call or email me at 256-300-0512 or etw0013@aces.edu.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let us know if you have accessibility needs.

Eric Wright is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: NE Alabama Chick Chain finale Saturday in Fort Payne

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yankees INF LeMahieu leaves game with sore right hip

    New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu left a game Thursday night against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of right hip soreness. LeMahieu went 0 for 3 with a strikeout before being replaced. Gio Urshela moved from shortstop to third base and Tyler Wade went to short.

  • Production begins at new Alabama auto plant; hiring ongoing

    Production has begun at a new auto plant in north Alabama and the companies running the facility continue to hire workers at a brisk pace. Work on the first 2022 Corolla Cross vehicles began with the press of a button at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, a joint venture between Mazda Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. In 2018, the Japanese automakers selected Huntsville, Alabama, for the mammoth facility that will eventually have the capability to produce up to 300,000 vehicles per year, split evenly between Mazda and Toyota.

  • United says 273 employees reported they were vaccinated after the company said they would be fired over the company's strict vaccine mandate

    United said Thursday nearly half of its unvaccinated workers had provided inoculation proof since they faced termination over the vaccination policy.

  • Beijing says blackouts will not be tolerated as power shortages hit factories

    Beijing has warned China's state-backed energy firms that blackouts will not be tolerated this winter as power shortages triggered the first slide in manufacturing activity since the pandemic struck.

  • Arizona could be ground zero in U.S. microchip self-reliance

    Arizona’s technology sector will play a prominent role in American manufacturing’s latest plan to reclaim its title as the world’s leader in semiconductors from Asia.

  • United Is Firing Just 320 Employees Who Refused to Get a Covid Shot. Nearly 300 Decided to Get a Vaccine.

    United Airlines said Thursday that almost 300 more employees had uploaded proof of vaccination, cutting down the number of employees that would lose their job for failing to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. United expects that number to continue decreasing. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees.

  • Comparing and Contrasting the FIRE Movement With ‘Lying Flat’

    Anyone looking to break the chains of 9-to-5 drone life will find no shortage of inspiration online -- tiny homes, side gigs, you name it. Millions of people across the world searching for meaning and...

  • Exclusive-PwC offers U.S. employees full-time remote work

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters on Thursday it will allow all its 40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity, making it one of the biggest employers to embrace permanent remote work. Other major accounting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, have also been giving employees more choice to work remotely in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. PwC's deputy people leader, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, said in an interview that the firm was the first in its industry to make full-time virtual work available to client services employees.

  • Activision Blizzard settlement is a "slap in the face," workers say

    A group of tech and gaming workers have slammed Activision Blizzard's planned settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying an $18 million compensation fund for employees who were harassed or discriminated against is not enough.Why it matters: The statement from the Campaign to Organize Digital Employees (CODE) came a day after Activision announced its plans in a press release.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • Slew of Ford recalls affect more than a million vehicles

    Ford is closing out September with the sad task of alerting owners to five different recalls, two of them camera related. The first is a safety compliance recall affecting 620,246 units of 12 models from the 2020 model year: Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, F-150 and Super Duty, Mustang, Ranger, and Transit, plus the Lincoln Corsair, MKX, and Nautilus. On these vehicles, the circuit board in the rearview camera suffers from insufficient electrical conductivity.

  • China power cuts: What is causing the country's blackouts?

    Millions of homes and businesses have been hit due to a severe shortage of electricity.

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Here’s what would happen if Americans could easily look up everyone’s salary

    In the U.S., where there isn’t a nationalized pay transparency law, women earned 82% of what men earned last year. Some experts say more transparency around pay could help change that.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Violated Photographer’s Copyright With Instagram Post, Judge Rules

    Paparazzo Robert O'Neil sued the model and actress over a photo she posted to Instagram -- of herself

  • An Obscure Chinese Mining Law Is Hobbling Global Energy Security

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s current energy crisis can be traced back in part to a legal amendment targeting miners that garnered little notice when it went into effect in March.Article 134 in China’s criminal law elevated penalties for a series of violations from fines to possible jail time in response to an increase in mining-related accidents. However, that law led to a newfound hesitancy among miners to boost production and intensified a supply deficit that could not come at a worse time for Presi

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • United Airlines to fire almost 600 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccination

    Nearly 600 United Airlines employees will be fired for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.