EXTENSION CORNER: Game-day food more expensive; producers aren't benefiting

Eric Wright
·3 min read
Supply chain issues will make Super Bowl party fare more expensive in 2022.
What is a Super Bowl party without a great spread of game-day food? Can you even watch the game without wings, nachos, guacamole or chili? What is the point?

Some may argue “a great football matchup,” but after my hometown Kansas City Chiefs lost, my excitement has taken a nosedive. Still, even for Rams and Bengals fans, the food plays a big part, and food prices have swung more than the score in the AFC championship (I am still a little bitter.)

Our farm and agribusiness team has been hard at work tracking the prices of different food items and commodities at https://www.facebook.com/AUAgBiz. You are not imagining big price hikes or swings, and the team says a lot of those prices are connected to supply chain disruptions.

“Shortages to labor, truck drivers and various materials (e.g., computer chips for cars and machinery, glass bottles for beverages and building supplies) have limited production of goods across the economy,” said Wendiam Sawadgo, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System economist.

“The Omicron variant has led to decreased labor availability, as well. Because of all these existing factors, prices are expected to continue to climb throughout the year. The increases are expected to decline though, as supply-chain disruptions are alleviated,” he said.

Bone-in chicken has taken a big jump in price compared to last year. Chicken wings were at less than a dollar in 2021, but are now up to $2.08 per pound. Chicken strips have risen $2.37 per pound, but chicken tenders are up just 7 cents.

Beef prices are up as well, but not at the same rate as bone-in chicken. Ground beef that goes into hamburgers or chili is up 19%.

One important thing Sawadgo points out is that the farmers and ranchers raising the animals are not the ones getting rich off huge price increases. Most of the increases happen well after the animals leave the farm and head to be processed.

“According to the USDA Economic Research Service, the farm value has settled near 39% for beef,” Sawadgo said. “In other words, farmers only earn 39 cents for each dollar of beef sold at the retail level. However, even with higher retail prices, producers are taking home a lower share of the retail price than they did prior to 2020.”

So, while your pocketbook may feel the sting as you put together the spread for your Super Bowl party, that is not necessarily going back to the farmers and rancher raising the products. The price hikes are coming from labor, logistics, processing and other parts in the supply chain.

For more information on farm and agribusiness management or other Extension programs, please reach out or stop by our office at 3200-A W. Meighan Blvd. in Gadsden, call us at 256-547-7936 or visit us on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3otwUdl or online at https://bit.ly/3yniPCx.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let us know if you have accessibility needs.

Eric Wright is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Producers aren't benefiting from high food prices

