EXTENSION CORNER: Tax time is prime time for ID theft

Every few seconds a person has their identity stolen, and there is an increased potential during tax season.

If you’ve ever gotten a call from your bank asking about a suspicious charge, seen a strange charge show up on your statement or had another encounter with identity theft, then you know how big a problem it can be.

Every few seconds, a person has their identity stolen, and there is an increased potential this time of year. because we are sharing and putting together tax documents loaded with personal information. So now is the time to double down on prevention and monitoring.

Criminals can use a variety of methods to get your personal information.

• Skimming is when thieves steal your debit or credit card information with another card reader or some sort of attachment.

• Phishing is when thieves try to trick you into giving out your personal information through a trick email.

• Smishing is a similar technique that uses text messages as a means of getting your info.

• Social media also has become a platform to steal information through fake accounts, or connections to fake apps designed to trick you into giving up your information.

To protect yourself make sure to keep your personal information and belongings secure. Do not unnecessarily carry your Social Security card around where it can be easily lost or stolen. Make sure to carefully review your bank and credit card statements for fraudulent charges. Make sure to shred important papers after you are done with them. Carefully examine links or friend requests in emails, texts or social media posts – the criminals can be very clever, so know what you are clicking on.

If you do have your identity stolen, there are some important tasks to help resolve the issue.

• Place a fraud alert on your credit reports and check your credit reports for a year.

• Close and dispute any fraudulent accounts.

• Update your passwords and PINs on all your legitimate accounts.

• File a police report with your local law enforcement.

• You also can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission by using the online complaint form; calling the FTC’s Identity Theft Hotline toll-free at 1-877-ID-THEFT (438-4338), TTY: 1-866-653-4261; or write to the Identity Theft Clearinghouse, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20580. If you have additional information or problems, call the hotline to update your complaint.

Eric Wright is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Protecting your identity from hackers