Extensive investigation results in arrest, seizure of drugs, cash and guns in Hamilton

Nov. 16—An extensive drug trafficking investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Hamilton man and the seizure of drugs, guns and cash, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

The Butler County Regional Narcotics Task Force and Hamilton Police Dept. conducted an investigation that led to the execution Tuesday of a search warrant on Symmes Avenue in Hamilton, Sheriff Richard Jones said Wednesday.

Joshua Riley, 44, of Hamilton, was booked into the Butler County Jail Tuesday afternoon and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both first-degree felonies.

Items seized by deputies included 15 firearms (five that were stolen), 1,000 fentanyl pills, 1 ounce of powder fentanyl, 5 pounds of methamphetamine, 350 grams of cocaine, 40 pounds of marijuana, 284 vapes and $18,500 cash.