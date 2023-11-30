Extensive lane closures announced for Columbia County Christmas parade

Columbia County and the Merchants Association of Columbia County recently announced road closures for the annual Christmas parade on Sunday in Evans.

Temporary closures will affect a number of roads that intersect with the parade route. They will be closed to thru traffic at their entrance/exits, according to a news release.

The closures will start at noon Sunday according to the release. However, road closure times may vary depending on weather. Roads could remain closed for up to three hours or more.

Parade route for the 2023 Christmas parade in Columbia County.

During the closing of the parade route, the following intersections will be fully or partially closed:

Industrial Park Drive at North Belair Road will be completely closed.

Ronald Reagan Drive at North Belair Road will be completely closed.

Ronald Reagan Drive at Evans Town Center Boulevard cannot be used to make a left or right. Thru traffic only.

Main Street at Evans Town Center Lane will be completely closed.

Encore Lane at Evans Town Center Lane will be completely closed.

Williamsburg Way at Allen Drive will be completely closed.

Taxslayer Drive at Allen Drive will be completely closed.

Allen Drive will be completely closed.

North Belair Rd at Evans Town Center Boulevard will be completely closed.

Evans Town Center Boulevard, northbound from Washington Road will be closed at Evans to Locks Road.

Evans to Locks Road eastbound from Washington Road will be closed at Evans Town Center Boulevard.

North Belair Road northbound from Washington Road will be closed to left turn or straight traffic at Evans to Locks Road. Detour right at this intersection only.

Evans to Locks Road westbound will be closed to right and straight thru traffic at North Belair Road. Detour left at this intersection.

Body found in river: Aiken man found shot, dumped in Edisto River

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County Christmas parade lane closures announced