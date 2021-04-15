After extensive search, Kansas City, Kansas, taps 4 finalists for next police chief

Glenn E. Rice , Bill Lukitsch
·2 min read

Following an extensive search, Kansas City, Kansas, Unified Government officials on Thursday announced four finalists who are vying to become the city’s next police chief.

Finalists are: Kansas City, Kansas Police Deputy Chief Pamela Waldeck, Kansas City Police Deputy Chief Karl Oakman, Vince E. Davenport, an associate deputy director for the U.S. Department of Justice and Rich Austin, who is chief of the Milton Police Department in Georgia.

The candidates are being interviewed through several rounds, and the decision will ultimately be made by County Administrator Doug Bach.

The announcement of a police chief is expected to be made sometime next month.

Since September 2019, the police department has been led by Interim Police Chief Michael York.

York was tapped for the job following the resignation of former chief Terry Ziegler, whose 29-year career with the department ended under heavy scrutiny related in part to a police cadet who sued the department. She alleged Ziegler fired her for reporting a sexual assault at the hands of her supervisor, an officer.

York joined the police department in 1992 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to detective in 1998 and then to captain in 2007. York became a major in 2012 and was promoted to assistant police chief in 2016. He then rose to deputy chief the following year.

York, meanwhile, intends to retire at the end of this year.

Since Wednesday, the finalists have participated in an assessment process facilitated by Unified Government officials.

This includes simulated exercises, interviews with police command staff, neighborhood group and police union leaders. Finalists will tour various neighborhoods and will be interviewed by County Administrator Doug Bach and take part in a special session of the Unified Government Commission.

A community survey commissioned by the local government found most residents in Kansas City, Kansas, are seeking a police chief who can help rebuild community relationships.

Of around 250 people surveyed, nearly 62% cited improving community relationships among the top three priorities the next chief should focus on. The following two most selected by respondents were reducing crime and advancing police technology.

