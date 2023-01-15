Extensive search underway for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD - State and Brookfield law enforcement officers are searching for a 35-year-old Brookfield woman last seen Tuesday.

Brittany Tee was last seen in Brookfield in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street, police said. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she was wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans and work boots.

She was reported missing by her family on Friday.

“There is an ongoing search in Brookfield involving the State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), State Police K-9 Unit, State Police Crime Scene Services, Brookfield Police, Brookfield Fire and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County DA’s Office,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said in a statement on social media Sunday.

Anyone with information about Tee is asked to contact the state police at (508) 829-8326 or Brookfield police at (508) 867-5570.

Authorities are asking Brookfield property owners with surveillance cameras to reach out to investigators.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Extensive search underway for missing Brookfield woman, Brittany Tee