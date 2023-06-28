Extensive search using drones, boats underway for missing 31-year-old Stoughton woman, police say

An extensive search with drones and boats is underway for a 31-year-old Stoughton woman who was reported missing by her family on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

Emma Tetewsky, who has a history of mental health challenges, was last seen by her family around noon on Monday near her home in the Mill Street area, police said. She was subsequently reported missing on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Unit is assisting Stoughton Police in the search for Tetewsky.

Police described Tetewsky as approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She may be wearing a light-colored, possibly blue, long-sleeved shirt, cropped leggings and Birkenstock-style sandals.

Tetewsky is known to frequent Pinewood Pond in Stoughton and Lake Massapoag in Sharon. She does not have her cell phone with her, police said.

First responders are actively searching in the area of Mill Street, as well as Lakewood Drive after receiving a tip of a possible sighting of Tetewsky.

Residents and businesses in both areas are asked to check footage from any cameras they may have for any sightings of Tetewsky between Sunday and Wednesday.

Residents in the area are also asked to check their sheds or outbuildings.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Tetewsky or has information about her whereabouts is urged to immediately call Stoughton Police at 781-344-2424.

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Department, the Stoughton Fire Department and the Quincy Police Department are also assisting in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

