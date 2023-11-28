Exterior work will affect Register hours; call ahead before coming into office

Nov. 28—Renovations to the old Register building on East California Street continue apace in downtown Gainesville.

Work crews are about to move the scaffolds from in front of 306 and 308 East California St. to finish facade work in front of the Register's new office at 310 E. California St. Access to the Register's office will be restricted for much of December due to facade work.

Please call ahead if you wish to visit the Register office over the next two weeks. Editor Mike Eads is always available at 940-665-5511 ext. 113 or 864-356-1036 for any circulation or other issues.

Meanwhile, work has shifted inside. Crews are busy this week framing, insulating and hanging drywall for two new office spaces. Those spaces should be ready for occupancy by late winter.