Exterior rendering for 2nd Las Vegas temple released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An exterior rendering for The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ fourth temple in Nevada and second in Las Vegas has been released.

The rendering released is for the Lone Mountain Temple which is expected to be constructed in the northwest Las Vegas valley on a 19.8-acre site southwest of Hickman Avenue, between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane which is near Alexander Road. It is expected to be a three-story temple of approximately 87,000 square feet, according to the LDS church.

The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be the state’s fourth temple which will be located near Alexander Road and Grand Canyon Drive in the northwest Las Vegas valley. (KLAS)

The church’s president Russell M. Nelson announced the plans back on Oct. 2, 2022, along with the building of 17 other temples around the world.

There are nearly 182,000 church members in more than 360 congregations in Nevada, according to the LDS church.

The Las Vegas Nevada Temple which is located at 827 Temple View Drive near Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard was the first temple to be built in Las Vegas back in 1989. The Reno Nevada Temple was dedicated in 2000, and a groundbreaking for the Elko Nevada Temple took place in 2022.

An exterior rendering of The Lone Mountain Temple was released on Feb. 26, 2024. It will be the second temple built in Las Vegas by the LDS church. (Photo provided by The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.)

“We feel both excited and blessed by the addition of another Temple in our Valley,” local area church leader, Elder Tom Thomas expressed. “We know that as our community grows, this new temple will make it easier for members to visit the temple more frequently.”

Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the most sacred places of worship on earth. The primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the church to participate in sacred ceremonies. Temples differ from the church neighborhood meetinghouses (chapels), which are used weekly for Sunday worship services.

Before the temple dedication, an open house will be held, and the public will be invited to enter and tour the temple.

