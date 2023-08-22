Exterior renovations begin at Johnstown Flood Museum

Aug. 22—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Johnstown Flood Museum's 50th-anniversary facelift is finally underway.

Preparation work began on Monday for the first phase of the project, consisting of repairs to the exterior of the museum's building at 304 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.

"The roof needs significant work," said Richard Burkert, president and chief executive officer of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which owns and operates the museum. "Window frames need repaired and painted. There are masonry repairs. There are gutters and spouting, stone repairs. We'll get the whole building tight again."

JAHA originally wanted to have the renovations — including interior upgrades, such as installing a modern HVAC system, and new exhibits — done for this year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the museum's opening on May 31, 1973. But a pandemic and historic inflation intervened.

"We've been raising money for quite a while," Burkert said. "We did all the planning for exhibits as well as building upgrades. Then, after COVID, we were ready to go forward, but inflation really took a toll. We bid it a couple times, and each time it went up. What we ended up doing was cutting it into a couple phases."

The exterior work is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Work on the interior and installation of new exhibits will follow. Burkert said additional money will need to be raised.

"I'm hoping that by next summer, we can pretty much have the new Johnstown Flood Museum ready to open," Burkert said.