Exterran (EXTN) Stock Moves -1.85%: What You Should Know

Exterran (EXTN) closed at $5.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of services for the oil and natural gas industry had lost 23.4% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.5% in that time.

EXTN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, EXTN is projected to report earnings of -$0.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 510%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $186.15 million, down 52.38% from the year-ago period.

EXTN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.65 per share and revenue of $796.65 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -111.54% and -39.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EXTN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. EXTN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



