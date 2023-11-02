Extinction Rebellion activist ‘told pro-Palestinian protesters to go back to own country’

The court was told the incident had taken place during pro-Palestine protests in London on Oct 14 - Vuk Valcic/Shutterstock

An Extinction Rebellion activist called pro-Palestinian protesters “animals” and told them to “go back to their own country”, a court has heard.

Robert MacKenzie, a retired teacher and former town councillor, travelled from his home in Ipswich, Suffolk, to attend a separate protest in central London when he encountered the demonstrators.

The 68-year-old, who was carrying a Union flag, launched a torrent of racist abuse at the protesters in Whitehall, forcing police to intervene for his own safety, the court heard. After being arrested, he asked an officer: “Why are you in this country?”

He admitted one charge of intentionally causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Robert Burns, prosecuting, told the court the incident had taken place during pro-Palestine protests in London on Oct 14.

He said: “Mr MacKenzie had attended and was heard shouting: ‘You animals! Go back to your own country.’

“Officers arrested him for his own safety, and he asked one officer: ‘Why are you here in this country?’”

Robert MacKenzie had travelled to London to attend a separate protest

Ines Diab, in mitigation for MacKenzie, said her client had travelled to London to attend a separate protest. It was not mentioned in court what the protest was about.

Ms Diab also read a short letter of apology Mr MacKenzie had written to the officer he was said to have racially abused, saying it was “unacceptable” he should have to deal with such abuse while at work. In the letter, Mr MacKenzie said the police should be “commended” for remaining calm.

Ms Diab said: “He has been married for 40 years and has two children and one grandchild,” she said. “He has been a teacher in Tower Hamlets for 40 years, teaching mostly Asian girls, and never had a problem. He came to London on the day in question for a protest nothing to do with the Palestine protest.”

Mr MacKenzie has been arrested on at least two occasions for protesting with Extinction Rebellion. He was among more than 50 people detained in 2020 following a blockade of newspaper printing presses in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire.

Paul Goldspring, the chief magistrate, said that, although unlikely, previous convictions involving protesting meant he could potentially receive a short custodial sentence for his actions.

Mr MacKenzie was granted unconditional bail until his next appearance at the court. His case was adjourned until Nov 30 after a pre-sentence report was ordered to be prepared.

A separate charge related to abuse of the police officer was dropped.

