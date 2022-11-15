Extortion charge against Fresno City Council president reduced to misdemeanor. Trial date set

A judge reduced the felony charge against Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza but also ruled there was probable cause to proceed with the trial phase of the criminal case.

Esparza has pleaded not guilty to attempted extortion in connection with an alleged employment threat against ex-city attorney Doug Sloan earlier this year.

Prosecutors filed the extortion charge as a felony over the summer, but a Fresno Superior Court judge on Tuesday reduced the allegation to a misdemeanor. The judge also ordered the case to proceed and set a trial date for Dec. 12.

Prosecutors in July accused Esparza of threatening Sloan’s employment. Sloan later left his post for a similar job in Santa Monica.

Sloan testified during Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, along with Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias.

This story will be updated.