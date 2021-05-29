You can get an extra 40% off almost everything in Anthropologie's sale section right now

Melissa Lee, Reviewed
·2 min read
Check out the most exciting discounts at this Anthropologie sale.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There are few things more exciting than an Anthropologie sale. In fact, we’d put it in the same realm of joy as puppies, fresh laundry and an incredible robot vacuum. The hotspot for boho-chic clothing, furniture and home décor just launched its Memorial Day 2021 holiday event, and, if the retailer is one of your faves, you certainly won’t want to miss out.

Through the long weekend only, you can nab an additional 40% off on already-discounted items in the site’s sale section. While the extra markdown won't apply to sale furniture, you can use it for price cuts on clothes, shoes and home accents. Shoppers will even receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

One of the most impressive markdowns we spotted at the sale is on the Maeve the Clarissa high-low button-down, normally $128 and on sale for $49.95, which falls even further to $29.97 in your cart, giving you a whopping $98.03 in savings. This ultra-trendy top is available in three colorful patterns (Blue Motif, Novelty and Sky) and boasts a 4.1-star rating from Anthropologie customers. Shoppers dubbed this summertime must-have both “lovely” and “breezy,” claiming that the oversized fit is both stylish and comfortable. This 100% cotton shirt also features a high-low hem.

A bevy of the site's customer-loved candles are also eligible for the extra 40% off. We gave several of these best-sellers a try, and found that with the exception of the Josette pillar candle, which failed to stay lit in our tests, they were absolutely worth their higher price tags thanks to their beautiful designs and subtle-yet-pleasant scents.

You can peruse even more great discounts at the site’s holiday sale ahead.

The best deals at Anthropologie's Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Clothes

Here are the best apparel deals you&#39;ll find at Anthropologie.
Home décor and furniture

Home d&#xe9;cor, like candles and pillows, are also up for grabs.
Accessories

From face masks to jewelry, there are tons of markdowns at this sale.
Shop the Anthropologie Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day 2021: Save 40% on Anthropologie's sale section

