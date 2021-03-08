You can get an an extra 60% off sale styles at Banana Republic right now

Shop the Banana Republic blowout sale.

Now that spring is just around the corner, there's a chance your closet is in need of a refresh. If that's the case, you’re going to want to book it to Banana Republic’s website, because the brand is having a blowout two-day savings event on its sale section. That means that discounted items will be slashed by an additional 60% in your cart with no promo code necessary.

Running through tomorrow, March 9, only, sale styles for men and women will receive an additional price cut, while full-price curated styles are priced as marked by up to 50%. As for what's included, think timeless wardrobe essentials, including $39 dresses and other essentials that will easily take you from work to play with ease.

Top-selling styles and sizes are going fast, so you’ll want to be speedy to snag must-haves from this sale. For the ladies, you can score the brand’s buttery-soft Supima cotton wrap top, which is available in petite and regular sizes ranging from XXS to XXL, in navy and black. This peplum tee features a built-in, waist-cinching wrap tie that elevates it from your basic cotton top to a blouse you’ll want to wear every single day. Once $39.50, the retailer has slashed the price down to $28.99, but you can snag it from $11.60 when you add it to your cart with the promotion.

Shoppers can’t stop talking about how soft this top is—and it’s less than $12 right now.

There’s plenty of goodies up for grabs for the guys, too, like this soft wash henley t-shirt, which dips in price from $34.50 to between $24.99 and $28.99 and drops as low as $10 in two colors (Burnt Caramel Brown and Sahara Tan) in your cart as part of this sale. It's also available for slightly higher ($11.59) in the vibrant Blue Mirage shade. This classic crew-neck tee features a three-button placket for added visual appeal and has a softer, more worn-in finish than a regular T-shirt thanks to the enzyme wash it receives in manufacturing. According to a near-perfect rating from almost 20 Banana Republic shoppers, this top feels perfectly lived-in as a result.

All orders of $50 or more, will receive free shipping, but to score the best options, you’ll want to hit this sale up, soon.

