Need extra cash for the holidays? Amazon hiring 14,000 seasonal employees in Sacramento

Amazon is hiring 30,000 full-time, seasonal and part-time workers in California, according to a news release from the company.

Positions in packing, sorting, shipping and other roles are available. The positions are open to applicants from all experience levels, the news release stated.

The available jobs come with benefits including:

Career advancement opportunities

Earned pay access

Health, vision and dental insurance

A 401(k) with company match

Up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and six weeks for supporting parents

Access to Amazon’s Resources for Living program

Free mental health, financial services and support for employees and their households

Pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice

In the news release, John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, said an employee who starts with the company will see a 13% increase in pay over three years.

“Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them,” Felton said in the release.

Zoe Richmond, a spokesperson for Amazon, said the company will be hiring for 14,000 part-time and full-time seasonal roles in Sacramento.

Amazon jobs available in Sacramento

As of Tuesday, these five Sacramento positions are currently available, according to online recuritment websites, which are linked:

