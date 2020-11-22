What To Do With Extra Cash If You’re Not Traveling for the Holidays

Jordan Rosenfeld
·4 min read
Unrecognizable young man counting US Dollar bills.
Unrecognizable young man counting US Dollar bills.

Holiday travel is likely to look very different for a lot of people this year, due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that travel of any kind increases risks of acquiring the virus through the air or contact with surfaces. This includes air travel, buses and trains, and even driving if you are stopping at public rest stops or bathrooms. And going home often means visiting with elderly relatives who are in a higher risk group, as well.

For those who will be putting safety ahead of their usual holiday travel, this will likely result in significant savings on plane tickets, hotel fees and even meals. That extra cash doesn’t have to burn a hole in your pocket, though. Here are eight ways to put your money to use in fun and meaningful ways this holiday season.

Last updated: Nov. 13, 2020

Beautiful woman shopping online at home.
Beautiful woman shopping online at home.

Treat Yourself

You work hard, you’ve been suffering through a pandemic, why not take your saved cash and treat yourself to something nice? Whether it’s an experience that makes you feel good, or something you’ve coveted for your home or a special person, there are ways big and small to indulge in you. So long as you don’t start treating yourself so often that you feel a pinch in your budget, you deserve it.

checkbook
checkbook

Donate To a Good Cause

If you’re fortunate enough to have extra money you don’t have an immediate burning need for, remember that there are endless charities that can use your funds. The Charities Aid Foundation points out that there are many personal benefits to donating, such as helping you feel positive, strengthening your values and encouraging generosity in others. And, you can receive a tax write-off by donating to most nonprofit organizations, as well.

Money Business shopping and saving concept.
Money Business shopping and saving concept.

Put It in Savings

Savings are important for so many reasons — they can give you peace of mind should any unexpected financial hardship arise and allow you to build toward future goals. Eric Roberge, a certified financial planner and founder of Beyond Your Hammock, told Discover.com, “When you have money available in the bank you can do what you want without stress.” He said this creates a kind of mental freedom that is priceless.

Female millennials & New Ways of Investing.
Female millennials & New Ways of Investing.

Invest It

Investing means you put your money into stocks and funds that are traded on the stock market. These have a chance of reaping higher dividends than the interest on a savings account. If you already have a savings account, consider putting your extra cash into an investment account for longer-term goals, as it can take some time for investments to really pay off.

Read More: 7 Ways a Financial Advisor Can Help You Reign In Holiday Spending

decorations
decorations

Splurge On Holiday Decorations

Winter can be a tough time with less daylight and colder weather, especially now with pandemic-related restrictions. Holiday decorations can bring joy and color to your life for not much money. Maybe this is the year you add a second strand of lights to your house or buy that fancy holiday dishware. Whatever it is, you won’t be disappointed by brightening up the holiday season. In fact, people who decorate for Christmas earlier report being happier, psychologist Steve McKeown told UNILAD. The same likely applies for Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, too.

Concentrated man sitting in the living room looking at paper documents and using laptop.
Concentrated man sitting in the living room looking at paper documents and using laptop.

Pay Off Debts

Americans are drowning in debt to the tune of $1 trillion. Debts hold you back, and often cost you additional money in the form of interest. Better to pay them off quickly so you can begin to save for all the fun things you’d like to do down the road. Saving a few hundred dollars every time you have it will add up quickly.

Options: 30 Ways To Dig Yourself Out of Debt

man with calculator counting money and making notes at home
man with calculator counting money and making notes at home

Contribute To a Retirement Account

For folks 40 and younger, retirement can seem a long way off, and thus, so can saving for it. But you can’t ever put too much money away for retirement. If you’ve saved some cash by not traveling, give your future self a holiday gift, and stick it into your 401(k) or another retirement account.

A mature 55+ woman checks under the hood of her car.
A mature 55+ woman checks under the hood of her car.

Create an Emergency Fund

Life can throw plenty of curveballs at you. Thus, financial experts recommend that you have a three- to six-month emergency fund to get you through unexpected times, such as a job layoff or unplanned expense. Those extra bucks can go a long way toward building that backup fund and your future self will thank you for your thoughtfulness today.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What To Do With Extra Cash If You’re Not Traveling for the Holidays

Latest Stories

  • Stephen Moore says that Trump will leave office 'triumphant,' comparing him to Winston Churchill

    "Sometimes I think he's like Winston Churchill," Moore said of President Trump who took offense to similar comparisons made in the past.

  • Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill

    Incoming presidents "typically want to wait until they have the reins of power in order to put their fingerprints on the policies coming out of the door," Jared Bernstein, who served as President-elect Joe Biden's chief economist during the Obama administration, said this week during a virtual conference. But, he added, Biden would prefer that not be the case when it comes to coronavirus relief, which is "something that should happen now."Biden has entered the coronavirus relief fight and wants a deal done before he's sworn in as president, Politico reports, even though waiting would theoretically increase the Democratic Party's chances of securing a larger deal, which is currently a non-starter for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "They care more about governing than they care about politics on this one," one person in touch with the transition team told Politico.Biden's camp is reportedly focused on ensuring Black-owned businesses receive loans they had trouble securing following the first relief bill, getting funding for state and local governments, and extending enhanced unemployment benefits. The latter issue is where Biden "may have to give something up to McConnell that we really don't want to give up to get" a deal, "but we simply have to do this," another person close to the transition team said. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy The history books won't be kind to Trump's enablers America is buckling

  • Calls for Britain to give asylum to Pakistani Christian girl forced to marry Muslim man who abducted and gang-raped her

    Boris Johnson has been urged to grant asylum to a Pakistani Christian girl who was forced to marry a Muslim man accused of abducting and raping her at gunpoint. The family of the 14-year-old girl claims that she was kidnapped by Mohamad Nakash last year, who used blackmail and threats of violence to make her sign false papers consenting to marriage. In August, a judge's order that she be taken to a women's refuge was overturned by a higher court, which ruled the marriage was legal and returned her to Mr Nakash’s home. The girl then escaped and is now in hiding. But her lawyer claims that associates of Mr Nakash, who turned up en masse at the court hearings, have been trying to hunt her down. The British charity Aid to Church in Need, which campaigns on behalf of persecuted Christians worldwide, has now launched a petition asking the government to grant the girl asylum. “This shocking case is a chance for Britain to show its commitment to Christian welfare who so often feel abandoned by the West, ” said spokesman John Pontifex. The case has echoes of that of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who spent ten years on death row in Pakistan on trumped-up blasphemy charges.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Palestinian rocket attack draws Israeli strike

    Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel on Saturday (November 21) night, prompting Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, Israel's military said on Sunday (November 22). There were no casualties reported on either side of the border. Israeli police said the Gaza rocket damaged a factory in the southern city of Ashkelon. The Israeli military said its aircraft struck in response against several military sites belonging to Hamas, the armed Islamist group that controls Gaza. Reuters witnesses said the pre-dawn strikes hit targets in Gaza City and the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Younis. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from any of Gaza's military groups for firing the rocket. Israel and Hamas last fought a war in 2014 and have exchanged fire several times since. But the border has been largely quiet in recent months. In Gaza, a Hamas spokesman blamed the new escalation on Israel.

  • Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair

    There are members of the Republican Party who are worried that Ronna McDaniel's desire to remain as the chair of the Republican National Committee could mean President Trump will retain control of the group and, therefore, the GOP even after he's out of the White House, The New York Times reports. McDaniel is a close ally of Trump, and wary Republicans suspect she could allow for Trump to mobilize the party against incumbents he doesn't consider loyal enough.But McDaniel has reportedly attempted to assure the doubters that she'll remain independent of Trump and his family, four Republicans told the Times on condition of anonymity. Besides, if it's not her, the risk of an ever more pro-Trump chair could emerge, she reportedly told one party leader, warning her successor could be someone like Donald Trump, Jr. or his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.Aides to Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have said neither is interested in the job, but the possibility could be enough for McDaniel to reel in the support she needs, given the party's concern of continuing to lose its grip on suburban voters. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy The history books won't be kind to Trump's enablers America is buckling

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Bypassing McConnell: Democrats push Biden to aggressively use executive power

    The president-elect may be the first to enter office in decades without his party controlling Congress.

  • Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional

    A group of Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) are launching a lawsuit -- in the hopes of blocking the certification of Pennsylvania's election results -- that claims a state law passed in 2019 allowing for universal mail-in voting is unconstitutional. If that were the case, mail-in ballots would be invalidated, likely swinging the state back to President Trump.> Here is the complaint introduction from the Commonwealth Court filing /5 pic.twitter.com/OdF3hdUpwS> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020The lawsuit quickly drew heated criticism, including accusations that Kelly (who was just re-elected himself) and the other plaintiffs are "openly rejecting democracy and the rule of law," but many observers were simply perplexed. For starters, the bill was passed over a year ago, raising questions as to why its constitutionality wasn't brought up between then and now. Plus, it was pushed through thanks to a majority GOP state legislature, with only one Republican member of the state House voting against it, while GOP senators backed it unanimously. > In the lawsuit, filed this morning in Commonwealth Court, plaintiffs say Act 77 is "unconstitutional," and "implemented illegally." They argue it's an illegal attempt to override limitations on absentee voting, and needed to go through a constitutional amendment first /3> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy The history books won't be kind to Trump's enablers America is buckling

  • Rudy Giuliani's son tested positive for the coronavirus one day after attending his father's sweaty press conference

    Trump campaign lawyer, Jenna Ellis, said that the president's legal team, present at Thursday's briefing, had likely been exposed to the virus.

  • A high school teacher with an interest in cannibalism has been charged with murder after the discovery of bones with bite marks

    German prosecutors said Friday that the murder of a 44-year-old man shows signs of possible cannibalism.

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • A new CDC report found that Kansas counties who complied with a mask mandate saw a decrease in cases compared to counties that didn't

    The CDC found that counties in Kansas that opted out of the statewide mask mandate saw their number of cases jump by 100% over the period studied.

  • White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

    There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, while infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. > Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, tells @jaketapper that he expects children will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine some time in the middle of next year. "We need to run those clinical trials on an expedited basis." CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WlOUxKA3RN> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy The history books won't be kind to Trump's enablers America is buckling

  • The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

    Female assassins who lured an Afghan security official to his death with promises of sex before shooting him and dumping his body at a cemetery are among thousands of Taliban criminals freed as part of a fragile peace plan.

  • The Supreme Court’s “Breathtakingly Radical” New Approach to Election Law

    The justices won’t end up deciding the 2020 presidential race, but they have set the stage for a massive rollback of voting rights.

  • Greta Thunberg spoke zero words to anyone outside her family for 3 years before becoming the face of the youth climate movement, a new film reveals

    A new documentary on Hulu about Greta Thunberg reveals that she was selectively mute before she became the leader of the youth climate movement.

  • Iran expert: Biden would be 'crazy' not to use 'leverage' generated by Trump in nuclear negotiations

    President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to "make an unshakeable commitment to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon," and U.S. officials expect he'll be focused on easing tensions between Tehran and Washington once he's in the Oval Office next year, NBC News reports. But some experts think he should hold out for a bit before simply rolling back sanctions and rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal that President Trump exited in 2018, prompting Iran's decision to begin enriching its uranium again."From my point of view it would be crazy to rejoin the deal without getting something more out of it," David Albright, an expert on Iran's nuclear program at the Institute for Science and International Security, told NBC News. "Whatever you think of Trump — and I didn't like that he left the deal — he generated a tremendous amount of leverage on Iran, and not to use that just seems crazy. In that sense it's a gift to Biden."Biden is facing a ticking clock, however, given that Iran will be holding its elections in June 2021. President Hassan Rouhani, who is considered a moderate, was willing to back the 2015 agreement with the Obama administration, but his two-term limit is up, and there's no guarantee his successor will want to cut any sort of deal, NBC News notes. So, even if Biden were to adopt a more gradual approach and play hard ball, he'd likely have to do so within the first few months of his presidency. Read more at NBC News.More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy The history books won't be kind to Trump's enablers America is buckling

  • US allows convicted spy Pollard to move to Israel

    An American jailed in 1985 for spying for Israel was released from strict parole conditions Friday, allowing his move to Israel, the US Justice Department said.