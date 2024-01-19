Extra cold temperatures continue this weekend as another storm heads toward metro Detroit

Forecasters predict little respite from the freezing cold, except maybe for the potential of some sun on Sunday and some emotional warmth, perhaps, if the Detroit Lions win a second playoff game. Expect temperatures to be extra cold through Monday, followed by another storm.

It is, after all, winter, and cold in Michigan is to be expected.

A loan snow sledder makes his way down the hill at Civic Center Park in Madison Heights, Mich. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. For much of Tuesday, expect high temperatures in the single digits in metro Detroit, and nighttime lows at or below zero, National Weather Service meteorologists said. A wind chill advisory has been issued, starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until noon Wednesday.

But National Weather Service meteorologists have said that in the past few days, temperatures have been extremely cold and in at least a couple of cases in Michigan and more nationwide, downright deadly.

In the past week, heavy snow, strong winds and freezing temperatures knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes, killed car batteries, and shut down hundreds of schools throughout Michigan.

In metro Detroit, ½ to 1½ inches of snow fell Friday morning with more expected until the afternoon. Highs are expected in the low 20s, and overnight temperatures are expected to plummet into the single digits and perhaps even go down to zero.

There may be a few more flakes on Saturday, but probably not much. Temperatures, with wind chill, could get down to minus 10 degrees. But by Sunday, forecasters said, some sunshine could briefly peek through the depressing winter clouds.

Monday, it is expected to warm into the 30s, possibly above freezing for the first time in more than a week.

After that, though, another storm is forecast to hit the area. It’s unclear whether it will drop rain, icy rain or snow — or how much. That will depend on the temperature. Forecasters, however, said they should have a better idea by the weekend.

