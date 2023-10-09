PRINCE GEORGE – Counselors were on hand Monday morning to help students deal with their emotions following the shooting death of a 16-year-old over the weekend.

County school superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff said in an email to The Progress-Index that members of the system’s student services team will also be at Prince George High School. Parents were being encouraged to contact the high school counseling office “if they feel their child may benefit from additional support,” Pennycuff said.

The juvenile victim was killed Oct. 6 at a playground in the Pine Ridge mobile-home community. Two people, including a 16-year-old juvenile, are being held in connection with the murder.

“Our division extends its condolences to the family of this student, their family, friends, and teachers,” Pennycuff said in the email. “It is heartbreaking to see senseless violence enter our community and end a young teenager’s life.”

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Extra counselors are at P.G. High School following weekend murder