Extra Crunch roundup: BNPL bonanza, scraping Toast's S-1/A, early-stage SaaS pricing

Walter Thompson and Annie Saunders
·5 min read

Are founders in fundraising mode short-sighted when it comes to working with Chinese venture funds?

Runa Capital's Asia business development manager Denis Kalinin studied data from iTjuzi, a database of Chinese venture capitalists, and found:

"...Chinese funds invested around $250 billion in 2020 (three times higher than the figure reported in Crunchbase). This figure puts Chinese VC investments only 30% lower than investments by U.S. funds, but three times that of U.K. funds and 12.5 times more than German funds."

The pandemic, geopolitical tensions and other factors led many Chinese venture funds to pare back their international investments, but that's largely "because during COVID, China’s economy recovered much faster than other countries’," writes Kalinin.

His analysis covers multiple angles: Chinese investments in Europe are catching up with those in Asia and the United States, half of China's top cross-border investors are CVCs, and investors are particularly interested in fintech, deep tech and digital health at the moment.

"Chinese investors can bring value to foreign startups, but you need to study their expertise and how it can be useful for you."

Is it so bad to take money from Chinese venture funds?

Full Extra Crunch articles are only available to members
Use discount code ECFriday to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

Today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on Twitter Spaces, Managing Editor Danny Crichton and immigration law attorney Sophie Alcorn will discuss whether remote work is making H-1B visas less critical for international founders.

It's a provocative question: If remote teams are becoming the norm, tech hubs are decentralizing and investors are comfortable cutting checks after a Zoom call, how important is it to do business as a startup inside the U.S?

It's sure to be an interesting conversation; to get a reminder, please follow @TechCrunch on Twitter.

Thanks very much for reading Extra Crunch this week!

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch
@yourprotagonist

Toast looks toward $18B valuation in upcoming IPO

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Toast released an early IPO price range of $30 to $33 per share on Monday, and Alex Wilhelm digs into the S-1/A filing to “better understand how to value vertical SaaS startups that are pursuing a payments-and-SaaS business approach.”

Is the restaurant software startup worth the $18 billion valuation it’s aiming for?

Toast looks toward $18B valuation in upcoming IPO

3 keys to pricing early-stage SaaS products

Family of disposable coffee/tea cups
Family of disposable coffee/tea cups

Image Credits: Peter Dazeley (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Every founder who launches an enterprise software startup has to figure out the "right" pricing model for their products.

It's a consequential decision: Per-seat licenses are easy to manage, but what if customers prefer a concurrent licensing model?

"Early pricing discussions should center around the buyer’s perspective and the value the product creates for them," says Ridge Ventures partner Yousuf Khan, who previously worked as a CIO.

"Of course," he notes, "self-evaluation is hard, especially when you’re asking someone else to pay you for something you’ve created."

3 keys to pricing early-stage SaaS products

Is India’s BNPL 2.0 set to disrupt B2B?

Image Credits: jayk7 / Getty Images

India's mom-and-pop businesses are experiencing a digital transformation that's creating new e-commerce opportunities; smartphones have replaced paper records, and a new government-backed instant payments system is disrupting how value is exchanged.

But instead of importing legacy credit systems, buy now, pay later systems are the "next step for solving the digital B2B puzzle," writes Anubhav Jain, co-founder and CEO of Rupifi.

Is India’s BNPL 2.0 set to disrupt B2B?

What to make of Freshworks’ first IPO price range

Developing programming and coding technologies. Website design. Programmer working in a software develop company office.
Developing programming and coding technologies. Website design. Programmer working in a software develop company office.

Image Credits: scyther5 / Getty Images

Freshworks, which develops and offers a variety of business software tools, set an IPO price range of $28 to $32 per share on Monday, meaning its valuation could reach nearly $10 billion, Alex Wilhelm writes.

“It appears that the Freshworks IPO is pretty reasonably priced as is, though a boost to its price range is not out of the question if public market investors decide that they are bullish on its future growth prospects. We just don’t see dramatic upside.”

ish on its future growth prospects. We just don’t see dramatic upside.”

What to make of Freshworks’ first IPO price range

Here’s what your BNPL startup could be worth

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

The multibillion-dollar exits of Japanese startup Paidy (to PayPal) and Australian buy now, pay later company Afterpay (to Square) “provided hard market proof that what BNPL startups are building has value beyond simple operating results,” Alex Wilhelm writes in The Exchange.

He breaks down the value of Afterpay, Paidy and Klarna using a simple metric: What would you pay for $1 of BNPL GMV?

Here’s what your BNPL startup could be worth

3 methodologies for automated video game highlight detection and capture

Image of a gaming computer setup with two monitors.
Image of a gaming computer setup with two monitors.

Image Credits: mikkelwilliam (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Video game livestreaming is booming.

Twitch has an average of almost 3 million concurrent viewers; by comparison, on the night of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, CNN's livestream averaged 1.1 million.

The most successful streamers use their ad revenue and sponsorship money to hire video editors and social media teams to make them look good, but new automated tools are giving part-time streamers the ability to spotlight their best moments as well.

3 methodologies for automated video game highlight detection and capture

Have ‘The Privacy Talk’ with your business partners

Speech bubbles between two human hands against khaki background.
Speech bubbles between two human hands against khaki background.

Image Credits: Boris Zhitkov (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

A data breach costs a company an average of $3.8 million, Marc Ellenbogen, Foursquare’s general counsel, notes in a guest post, adding up to a “concrete financial incentive to having The Privacy Talk.”

What is it?

“It’s the conversation that goes beyond the written, publicly posted privacy policy and dives deep into a customer, vendor, supplier or partner’s approach to ethics,” he writes.

If you think the talk doesn’t apply to you, think again.

Have ‘The Privacy Talk’ with your business partners

Advanced rider assistance systems: Tech spawned by the politics of micromobility

First person view of riding an e-scooter in a city
First person view of riding an e-scooter in a city

Image Credits: Alexander Spatari (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

In an effort to “reassure local administrations that micromobility is safe, compliant and a good thing for cities,” scooter operators are “implementing technology similar to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) usually found in cars,” Rebecca Bellan writes.

She breaks down how the tech could help prevent unwanted behavior and explores the cost for scooter operators and opportunities for startups.

Advanced rider assistance systems: Tech spawned by the politics of micromobility

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The 2022 Nissan GT-R T-spec Finally Gets the Midnight Purple Paint Job We've Always Wanted

    T-Spec GT-Rs also get Rays wheels and a selection of carbon body panels.

  • Taco Bell is testing a new taco subscription with unlimited tacos for $5, and it shows how the fight over customer loyalty is heating up

    Customers can get their "Taco Lover's Pass" for $5 or $10 a month at participating Taco Bells until November 24.

  • Executives warn customers to brace for continued shortages and price hikes in 2022: 'I half-jokingly tell people, "Order your Christmas presents now"'

    "The logistics industry does not see 2022 as having any less disruption in supply chains than in 2021," the president of UPS said on Sunday.

  • From zippers to glass, shortages of basic goods hobble U.S. economy

    For Lauren Rash, it’s the little things that have snarled production at her tent factory here, like the many shades of black Velcro. Her company, Diamond Brand, just launched a new line of high-end wall tents called the Liminal, thick with vents and fasteners demanded by discerning campers. Before supply chain breakdowns and shortages swept the world in the wake the COVID pandemic, buying the bits and pieces for an assembly line was often as easy as clicking a button and waiting a few days or, at most, a few weeks for delivery.

  • Grateful for vaccines, Taiwan minister to lead Europe investment delegation

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Grateful for COVID-19 vaccine gifts and other support, Taiwan will send a senior minister to head an investment delegation to three central and eastern European countries next month to boost business ties, Taiwan's foreign ministry announced on Tuesday. Remus Chen, head of the ministry's Europe department, told reporters the 65-person group would travel by chartered flight to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Lithuania, who have together pledged a total of 60,000 shots to Taiwan, from Oct. 20-30. It will be led by Kung Ming-hsin, who runs the National Development Council which is in charge of Taiwan's industrial development policy, Chen added.

  • As Cannabis Industry Matures, the High-End Craft Cultivation Market is Set for Growth

    By some estimates, the global cannabis market is projected to reach a total size of over $97.35 billion by 2026. This undoubtedly represents a significant growth opportunity across the board for existing and burgeoning cannabis companies. One area that could prove to be an especially interesting one to watch is the high-quality, small-batch craft cultivation sector. Many people may know some of the most prominent players in the overall cannabis industry, such as Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), Aurora

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • How Africa’s newest President plans to dig a copper powerhouse out of a mountain of debt

    Zambia’s copper is key to a low-carbon world. The country’s new President bets the shiny metal will power Zambia’s comeback from default.

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

    Natural gas prices have absolutely exploded this year, reaching levels not seen since 2014, and the rally is still far from over

  • Goldman Sees Limited Long-Term Damage From China’s Crackdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s recent regulatory tightening will cause limited damage to the country’s long-term economic growth and investment prospects, although financial markets will likely remain volatile in the short term, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.The crackdown on sectors from technology to after-school tutoring was intended to make the economy more equitable and productive in the long term, rather than to target private companies broadly, the investment bank said in a report Monday, c

  • How Toyota Makes Money: Vehicle Sales, Financial Services, and More

    The largest car maker in the world is also one of the largest companies across any industry. Here is how Toyota makes money.

  • Why some US electric utilities are experimenting with flat-rate pricing

    A flat monthly rate makes life easier for customers and could help utilities reduce their carbon footprint.

  • Oil Glut That Covid Built All But Gone on Resurgent Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Global crude inventories that ballooned during the pandemic have shrunk to the lowest level in 20 months as an economic rebound in top consumers China and the U.S. drive a robust recovery in fuel demand.About 2.97 billion barrels of crude oil were stored onshore globally as of Sept. 5, the least since January 2020 before Covid-19 eviscerated demand, according to data analytics firm Kayrros. U.S. stockpiles are at a two-year low, those in China are the smallest since September 2020

  • Boeing raises jet demand forecast on pandemic recovery

    Boeing revised up long-term demand forecasts on Tuesday, as a snapback in commercial air travel in domestic markets like the United States tempers the more gloomy industry predictions seen at the height of coronavirus lockdowns last year. The rosier view underpins moves by the aerospace giant to prepare for growth in travel demand and military services, even as its own ability to respond to the brighter outlook remains hampered by industrial delays and the lingering 737 MAX crisis. The U.S. planemaker, which dominates jet sales together with Europe's Airbus, forecast 43,610 commercial jet deliveries over the next 20 years worth $7.2 trillion, an increase of 500 units from the 43,110 projected a year ago.

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Volkswagen's China partners bristle as carmaker lavishes love on new venture

    Volkswagen is in talks to tighten its grip on a majority-owned joint venture in China, sparking tensions with the German automaker's other Chinese partners who fear they could be sidelined, sources familiar with the matter said. The world's second-biggest carmaker secured a controlling 75% stake in a venture with China's JAC in 2020 after Beijing relaxed rules that had previously barred foreign firms from owning majority stakes in local auto companies. Volkswagen, which took control of one of JAC's plants in the eastern city of Hefei last year, is now in talks to buy another as part of a big expansion in electric vehicles (EV), three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

  • Commodity Shipping Rates Post Biggest Daily Gain in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- In an already banner year for shipping, commodity carriers just saw their biggest daily gain in a decade.Average rates for giant Capesize bulk carriers -- which can carry products like coal, iron ore and grains -- jumped by $6,700 a day on Monday, the most since 2010, as owners continue to benefit from strong demand for raw materials. The rally extended Tuesday, pushing the daily rate to almost $53,700, the highest level in 11 years, Baltic Exchange data show. Commodity shipping c

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering