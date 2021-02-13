Extra Crunch roundup: Metromile CEO interview, Oscar Health's IPO plans, our 2-year anniversary, more

Walter Thompson

I'm very proud of the work we're doing here at Extra Crunch, so it gives me great pleasure to announce that today is our second anniversary.

Thanks to hard work from the entire TechCrunch team, authoritative guest contributors and a very engaged reader base, we've tripled our membership in the last 12 months.

As Extra Crunch enters its third year, we’re putting our foot on the gas in 2021 so we can bring you more:

Full Extra Crunch articles are only available to members
Use discount code ECFriday to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

To be completely honest: Eric and I wavered about posting this announcement. Both of us would prefer to show the results of our work than make a list of future-looking statements, so I'll sum up:

I'm proud of the work we're doing because people around the world use the information they find on Extra Crunch to build and grow companies. That's big!

Thanks very much for reading Extra Crunch; have a great weekend.

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch
@yourprotagonist

Extra Crunch turns two second anniversary image: a cake with two candles and the EC logo
Extra Crunch turns two second anniversary image: a cake with two candles and the EC logo

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin

2 years in, Extra Crunch is helping readers build and grow companies around the world

Will ride-hailing profits ever come?

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Before the pandemic began, I took about seven or eight hailed rides each month. Since I began physically distancing from others to stem the spread of the coronavirus in March 2020, I've taken exactly 10 hailed rides.

Your mileage may vary, but last year, Uber and Lyft both reported steep revenue losses as travelers hunkered down at home. Today, Alex Wilhelm says both transportation platforms plan to reach adjusted profitability by Q4 2021.

He unpacked the numbers "to see if what the two companies are dangling in front of investors is worth desiring." Since he usually doesn't focus on publicly traded stocks, I asked Alex why he focused on Uber and Lyft today.

"Utter confusion," he replied.

"Investors have bid up their stocks like the two companies are crushing the game, instead of playing a game with their numbers to reach some sort of profit in the future," Alex explained. "The stock market makes no sense, but this is one of the weirder things."

Will ride-hailing profits ever come?

TechCrunch’s favorites from Techstars’ Boston, Chicago and workforce accelerators

Image Credits: Techstars (opens in a new window)

In the theater, a "four-hander" is a play that was written for four actors.

Today, I'm appropriating the term to describe this roundup by Greg Kumparak, Natasha Mascarenhas, Alex Wilhelm and Jonathan Shieber that recaps their favorite startups from Techstars accelerators.

The quartet selected four startups each from Chicago, Boston and Techstars Workplace Development.

"As always, these are just our favorites, but don’t just take our word for it. Dig into the pitches yourself, as there’s never a bad time to check out some super-early-stage startups."

TechCrunch’s favorites from Techstars’ Boston, Chicago and workforce accelerators

As more insurtech offerings loom, CEO Dan Preston discusses Metromile's SPAC-led debut

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Neoinsurance company Metromile began trading publicly this week after it combined with a special purpose acquisition company.

Metromile will likely be one of 2021's many SPAC-led debuts, so Alex interviewed CEO Dan Preston to learn more about the process and what he learned along the way.

A notable takeaway: "Preston said SPACs are designed for a specific class of company; namely those that want or need to share a bit more story when they go public."

As more insurtech offerings loom, CEO Dan Preston discusses Metromile’s SPAC-led debut

Adtech and martech VCs see big opportunities in privacy and compliance

Blue Little Guy Characters Vector art illustration.Copy Space.
Blue Little Guy Characters Vector art illustration.Copy Space.

Image Credits: alashi (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Senior Writer Anthony Ha and Extra Crunch Managing Editor Eric Eldon surveyed three investors who back adtech and martech startups to learn more about what they're looking for and whether deal flow has recovered at this point in the pandemic:

  • Eric Franchi, partner, MathCapital

  • Scott Friend, partner, Bain Capital Ventures

  • Christine Tsai, CEO and founding partner, 500 Startups

3 adtech and martech VCs see major opportunities in privacy and compliance

Commercializing deep tech startups: A practical guide for founders and investors

BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 26: A researcher deals with a wafer arrayed with carbon nanotubes (CNT) at a laboratory on May 26, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 26: A researcher deals with a wafer arrayed with carbon nanotubes (CNT) at a laboratory on May 26, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Image Credits: VCG (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

I have a hard time envisioning all of the hurdles deep tech founders must overcome before they can land their first paying customer.

How do you sustainably scale a company that probably doesn't have revenue and isn't likely to for the foreseeable future? How big is the TAM for an unproven product in a marketplace that's still taking shape?

Vin Lingathoti, a partner at Cambridge Innovation Capital, says entrepreneurs operating in this space face a unique set of challenges when it comes to managing growth and risk.

"Often these founders with Ph.D.s and postdocs find it hard to accept their weaknesses, especially in nontechnical areas such as marketing, sales, HR, etc.," says Lingathoti.

Commercializing deep tech startups: A practical guide for founders and investors

How will investors value Metromile and Oscar Health?

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

This week, auto insurance startup Metromile completed its combination with SPAC INSU Acquisition Corp. II.

Last Friday, health insurance company Oscar Health announced its plans to launch an initial public offering.

As the saying goes: Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but using 2020 debuts by neoinsurance firms Lemonade and Root as a reference point, Alex says the IPO window is wide open for other players in the space.

"All the companies in our group are pretty good at adding customers to their businesses," he found.

How will investors value Metromile and Oscar Health?

Dear Sophie: How can I improve our startup's international recruiting?

lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center
lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Dear Sophie:

We’ve been having a tough time filling vacant engineering and other positions at our company and are planning to make a more concerted effort to recruit internationally.

Do you have suggestions for attracting workers from abroad?

— Proactive in Pacifica

Dear Sophie: How can I improve our startup’s international recruiting?

5 creator economy VCs see startup opportunities in monetization, discovery and much more

Young man sitting in a room divided by brain hemispheres.Creative half and logical half.
Young man sitting in a room divided by brain hemispheres.Creative half and logical half.

Image Credits: ALLVISIONN (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

The people who produce viral TikTok duets, in-demand Substack newsletters and popular YouTube channels are doing what they love. And the money is following them.

Many of these emerging stars have become media personalities with full-fledged production and distribution teams, giving rise to what one investor described as "the enterprise layer of the creator economy."

More VCs are backing startups that help these digital creators monetize, produce, analyze and distribute content.

Natasha Mascarenhas and Alex Wilhelm interviewed five of them to learn more about the opportunities they're tracking in 2021:

  • Benjamin Grubbs, founder, Next10 Ventures

  • Li Jin, founder, Atelier Ventures

  • Brian O’Malley, general partner, Forerunner Ventures

  • Eze Vidra, managing partner, Remagine Ventures

  • Josh Constine, principal, SignalFire

5 creator economy VCs see startup opportunities in monetization, discovery and much more

Are SAFEs obscuring today's seed volume?

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Simple agreements for future equity are an increasingly popular way for startups to raise funds quickly, but "they don’t generate the same paperwork exhaust," Alex Wilhelm noted this week.

This creates cognitive dissonance: Investors see a hot market, while people who rely on public data (like journalists) get a different picture.

"SAFEs have effectively pushed a lot of public signal regarding seed deals, and even smaller rounds, underground," says Alex.

Are SAFEs obscuring today’s seed volume?

Container security acquisitions increase as companies accelerate shift to cloud

Data generated image of CPU in space.
Data generated image of CPU in space.

Image Credits: Andriy Onufriyenko / Getty Images

Many enterprise companies were snapping up container security startups before the pandemic began, but the pace has picked up, reports Ron Miller.

The growing number of companies going cloud-native is creating security challenges; the containers that package microservices must be correctly configured and secured, which can get complicated quickly.

"The acquisitions we are seeing now are filling gaps in the portfolio of security capabilities offered by the larger companies," says Yoav Leitersdorf, managing partner at YL Ventures.

Container security acquisitions increase as companies accelerate shift to cloud

Two $50M-ish ARR companies talk growth and plans for the coming quarters

illustration of money raining down
illustration of money raining down

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch

In December 2019, Alex Wilhelm began reporting on startups that had reached the $100M ARR mark. A year later, he decided to reframe his focus.

"Mostly what we managed was to collect a bucket of companies that were about to go public," he said.

Since then, he has recalibrated his sights. In the latest entry of a new series focusing on "$50M-ish" companies, he studies SimpleNexus, which offers digital mortgage software, and photo-editing service PicsArt.

Alex has more interviews and data dives coming on other companies in this cohort, so stay tuned.

Two $50M-ish ARR companies talk growth and plans for the coming quarters

With a higher IPO valuation, is Bumble aiming for Match.com's revenue multiple?

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Dating platform Bumble initially set a price of $28 to $30 for its upcoming IPO, but at its new range of $37 to $39, Alex calculated that it could reach a max valuation of $7.4 billion to $7.8 billion.

Extrapolating revenue from its Q3 2020 numbers, he attempted to find the company's run rate to see if it's overpriced — and how well it stacks up against rival Match.

With a higher IPO valuation, is Bumble aiming for Match.com’s revenue multiple?

Oscar Health's IPO filing will test the venture-backed insurance model

Mario Schlosser (Oscar Health) at TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2017

Jon Shieber and Alex Wilhelm co-bylined a story about Oscar Health, which filed to go public last week.

Although the health insurance company claims 529,000 members and a compound annual growth rate of 59%, "it’s a deeply unprofitable enterprise," they found.

Jon and Alex parsed Oscar Health's 2019 comps and its 2020 metrics to take a closer look at the company's performance.

"Both Oscar and the high-profile SPAC for Clover Medical will prove to be a test for the venture capital industry’s faith in their ability to disrupt traditional healthcare companies," they write.

Oscar Health’s IPO filing will test the venture-backed insurance model

SoftBank and the late-stage venture capital J-curve

TOKYO, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 12: SoftBank Group Corp. TOKYO, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 12: SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son speaks during a press conference on February 12, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. SoftBank reported its third-quarter earnings results today following the approval of a merger between T-Mobile US Inc. and SoftBank&#39;s U.S. telecom unit Sprint Corp. from a federal judge. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 12: SoftBank Group Corp. TOKYO, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 12: SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son speaks during a press conference on February 12, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. SoftBank reported its third-quarter earnings results today following the approval of a merger between T-Mobile US Inc. and SoftBank's U.S. telecom unit Sprint Corp. from a federal judge. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Image Credits: Tomohiro Ohsumi (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Managing Editor Danny Crichton filed a column about Softbank's Vision Fund that tried to answer a question he asked in 2017: "What does a return profile look like at such a late stage of investment?"

Softbank's recent earnings report shows that its $680 million bet on DoorDash paid off handsomely, bringing back $9 billion. Compared to its competition, "the fund is actually doing quite decent right now," he wrote. But Softbank has invested $66 billion in 74 unexited 74 companies that are worth $65.2 billion today.

"SoftBank quietly chopped half of the performance fees for its VC managers, from $5B to $2.5B, which led us to ask: are the best investments in the fund already in SoftBank’s rearview mirror? One upshot: WeWork seems to have turned something of a corner, with some improvements in its debt profile portending more positive news post-COVID-19."

SoftBank and the late-stage venture capital J-curve

Latest Stories

  • Trump lawyer struggles to answer key questions from Republican senators

    A lawyer representing Donald Trump at the former president's Senate impeachment trial struggled Friday to answer pointed questions asked by Republican senators.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Two opponents of Belarus leader face more jail time as he floats reform

    Belarusian authorities have brought new charges against two prominent opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko who were jailed during mass protests, accusing them of extremism and trying to seize power, their lawyer said on Friday. The charges against Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak could see them jailed for 12 years. Kolesnikova was one of three women who joined forces in an election against Lukashenko last year that prompted a crackdown against months of unrest.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • BBC director general warns of 'global threat' to media freedom after China bans British broadcaster

    The BBC’s director general has warned of the “growing global threat to the free media” after the corporation was banned from broadcasting in China and Hong Kong. In his first intervention since Beijing announced the ban, Tim Davie said that countries such as China were now trying to expand their “control of information”. Mr Davie, who took up the post of director general in the autumn, said it was of “deep concern” that China was preventing the BBC from doing its job. But he stressed the wider concern that China - and by implication other countries such as Russia - were trying to peddle their own state-controlled news operations abroad while attacking the free press within their borders. Mr Davie last night told The Telegraph: “Media freedom matters. The latest developments in China, including the banning of the World Service in Hong Kong, are deeply worrying developments. The BBC should be able to do its reporting without fear or favour. “It is of deep concern when our journalists are restricted and their work curtailed. Importantly, in these difficult times when misinformation is rife, we have seen growing audiences for trusted news sources - including hundreds of millions coming to the BBC. “This is not just about stopping the BBC from broadcasting news in China, there are significant and growing global threats to the free media as some seek to increase their control of information. Now, more than ever, it is important that we speak out to defend free and fair journalism.” Senior BBC sources said there was now three-fold threat from states such as China and Russia, through manipulation of social media, funding their own biased news operations and shutting down trusted international broadcasters. “These states are actively manipulating social media to undermine legal democracies while at the same time flexing their muscles by pumping millions of rubles or whatever currency into global news services that distort the truth. And now they are preventing the likes of the BBC from broadcasting.” China banned the BBC World News Channel on Thursday in apparent retaliation for Ofcom's decision to revoke the UK broadcasting license of Chinese state broadcaster CGTN after finding the organisation is “ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party”

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Up to Ten Senate Republicans May Vote to Convict Trump: Report

    As many as ten Republican senators may vote to convict former President Trump at the close of his impeachment trial, Politico reported on Friday. Republicans themselves are not sure of the exact number of those will vote to convict, although they privately estimate five to ten will back impeachment. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) has declined to whip votes either against or in favor of impeachment, and is reportedly undecided on whether he himself will vote to convict. Senator Kevin Cramer (R., N.D.) said it was possible that some Republicans would decide to convict at the last minute. “I certainly don’t know how many there could be. Certainly not enough for conviction,” Cramer told Politico. Democrats need the support of 17 Republicans in order to convict Trump. Conviction would be followed by a simple majority vote to bar Trump from future office. Six Republican senators voted earlier this week to approve the constitutionality of the Senate trial, allowing impeachment to move forward. Several of those senators are considered likely to vote for impeachment, including Mitt Romney of Utah, who was the only Republican senator to support Trump’s first impeachment in 2020. However, Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) said he was undecided regarding impeachment. “The House Managers did not connect the dots to show President Trump knew that the attack on the Capitol was going to be violent and result in the loss of life,” Cassidy said in a statement on Friday. The House’s article of impeachment accuses Trump of inciting a mob of his supporters to amass at the Capitol, where they subsequently breached the building and forced lawmakers to evacuate. Several rioters died during the confrontations, and dozens of Capitol and Washington, D.C., police officers were injured. Unless lawmakers call witnesses for the trial, a final vote on impeachment could be held on Saturday afternoon.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • White House deputy press secretary reportedly threatened to 'destroy' reporter

    TJ Ducklo, White House deputy press secretary, reportedly threatened to "destroy" a reporter pursuing a story about his relationship. After the Biden aide earlier this week was revealed to be dating Alexi McCammond, a political journalist for Axios, Vanity Fair reported that Ducklo tried to intimidate Politico reporter Tara Palmeri while she was pursuing a story about the relationship, threatening to ruin her reputation if she published it. "I will destroy you," Ducklo reportedly threatened in a phone call with Palmeri. Ducklo also made "derogatory and misogynistic" comments toward Palmeri, Vanity Fair writes, such as by claiming she was only writing about the relationship because she's "jealous" that another man "wanted to f---" McCammond "and not you." The comments reportedly prompted "tense meetings" between Politico editors and the White House, and Ducklo subsequently told Palmeri he was "sorry he lost his cool," the report says. But he also reportedly "did not delve into any specifics or apologize for threatening and sexually harassing the reporter." Read more at Vanity Fair. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • ‘Have him testify’: Democrats dare Trump impeachment lawyers to provide exculpatory evidence

    Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly harangued Democrats for lack of proper ‘investigation’ before trial

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Philippines' Duterte tells U.S. 'you have to pay' if it wants to keep troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who openly disapproves of the long-standing U.S. military alliance, unilaterally cancelled the Visiting Force Agreement last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. The withdrawal period has been twice extended, however, to create what Philippine officials say is a window for better terms to be agreed.

  • At least 6 dead in 133-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas

    At least six people were killed and 65 others hospitalized in a massive wreck on I-35 in Forth Worth, Texas, early Thursday. Three of the hospitalized people are in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In all, 133 cars, trucks, vans, and 18-wheelers collided in the express lane amid icy weather. "The scene we saw today is one really unlike one probably any of us have ever seen and one we pray to God we never see again," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. First responders had to use hydraulic tools to remove some people from their vehicles, and as they worked their way through the wreckage, medics marked the vehicles they searched to avoid duplicative efforts as they hurried to get people out of the sub-freezing temperatures. "I was looking in my rearview mirror and it was like watching the hand of God move these cars up around me in the ice," a driver named Shane, who stopped just short of the pileup, told the Star-Telegram. When he got out of his car on the highway, he added, "it was literally like stepping on an ice rink." There were other deadly crashes in Texas as a frigid storm created icy conditions from Texas to southern New Jersey. In Austin, five people were sent to the hospital from a 26-car pileup, USA Today reports, and three people were killed in two crashes in Dallas late Wednesday and Thursday, one of them involving 18 vehicles. The storm also knocked out power to along the 1,500-mile stretch of storm, and 66,000 customers in Texas, 41,000 in Kentucky, and 31,000 in West Virginia were still without power late Thursday, USA Today says. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Man charged with threatening to kill president Biden and White House staff and ‘chop all your heads off’

    The charges could land the man in a federal prison for up to five years