An extra hour of daylight? Lawmakers debating making daylight saving time permanent

PIERRE — Would you rather have an extra hour of daylight in the morning or an extra hour of daylight in the afternoon? That's the question posed to lawmakers Wednesday morning when they heard arguments about a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.

Testimony by Rep. Ben Krohmer, R-Mitchell, supporting the bill he sponsored was filled with time-related puns as he pitched his idea that would save energy and allow families an extra hour of daylight. But, lawmakers sitting on the House State Affairs committee sent the bill riding off into the sunset, killing it with a 11-2 vote.

Krohmer explained the main difference between HB 1009, and other bills brought in the past to take away Standard Time, was the way in which the state would move time zones.

"This bill goes about it and (in a) rather creative and thinking outside the box kind of way... I know it sounds wonky, but it's actually pretty simple.," Krohmer said, explaining when the rest of the nation would observe Standard Time in the winter, the eastern side of the state would adopt Eastern Standard Time while the western side would adopt Central Standard Time. In the spring, the state's two time zones would shift back to Central Standard Time in the east and Mountain Standard Time in the west.

He advocated the bill would help families save on energy costs in the evening and allow for more daylight in the afternoon when families returned from work and school that they could spend playing outside in the winter months. Farmers and construction workers could also benefit.

At least 19 states have enacted legislation that would make daylight saving time year-round if the U.S. Congress were to pass a law allowing such action, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures.

In 2023, there was legislation in front of Congress to make daylight saving time permanent, but the bill didn't make it far, according to The Hill.

Opponents like Jay Pea, the president of Save Standard Time, said Congress had already passed legislation in late 1973 making daylight saving time permanent in response to the energy crisis the country was facing but the law was repealed a year later.

"We quickly found that it was killing children to be quite frank," Pea said. "We were putting them out waiting for the school bus or walking to school and then they were struck by sleeping motorists who did not get enough sleep."

Some lawmakers like Rep. Oren Lesmeister, D-Parade, and Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, were interested in the idea. But, Rep. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, recalled working construction in 1974 when daylight saving time was made permanent.

"It was no fun when you had to work in the dark for at least two hours before the sun came up," he said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota weighs making daylight saving time permanent