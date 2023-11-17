Need extra income ahead of the holidays? Check out these seasonal remote jobs

Looking to earn some extra cash this holiday season? These seasonal remote jobs pay up to $40 per hour and allow you to work from the comfort of your home in Kansas City.

Here are a handful of temporary positions hiring now:

Content Specialist at Aquent Talent

Pay: Starts at $34.28 per hour

Details: With a start date of Dec. 4, this HR company is looking for someone who can create content, engage with users on Slack, coordinate “gamification” experiences and develop new engagement projects for the company’s online community.

Customer Services Assistant at Sgro & Roger Attorneys at Law

Pay: Starts at $27.74 per hour

Details: This customer-facing job involves answering calls and emails and doing administrative work like data entry for a Las Vegas-based law firm. Previous customer service experience is preferred but not required.

Public Records Analyst at First Advantage

Pay: Starts at $16 per hour

Details: This temporary role involves conducting pre-employment background checks on potential employees for a variety of clients using court information, criminal records and other personnel data.

Production Assistant at the Bleacher Report

Pay: Starts at $39,312 per year

Details: This social media content creator role involves pitching and producing short-form social media videos, posts and other content related to professional sports. Candidates should have knowledge and passion for internet culture and strong knowledge of the NBA and NFL.

Tax Accountant at Coval Anderson Coval LLC

Pay: Starts at $40 per hour

Details: This independent contractor position involves 35-45 hours of work per week during tax season reviewing tax documents and preparing tax returns without advanced accounting expertise. An accounting degree is preferred but not required.

Part Time Billing Manager at Fifth Avenue Forensics

Pay: Starts at $30 an hour

Details: This administrative role involves handling billing and processing payments for a forensic psychiatry practice. The three-month position involves 15-20 hours of work per week but includes the possibility of permanent hiring. Experience and education in medical or legal billing are required.

Medical Records Clerk at Managed Resources, Inc.

Pay: Starts at $16 an hour

Details: This administrative job involves receiving, tracking and organizing medical records for a healthcare consulting firm. Experience in the healthcare industry and working with medical records is preferred, but no advanced degree or special qualifications are required.

