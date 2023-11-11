Need extra income for the holiday season? Apply for one of these remote, seasonal jobs

The winter holiday season is fast approaching, and in Washington state, this comes with many changes. The coming weeks will bring lower temperatures, slicker roads and adjusted schedules. It also comes with a cultural change — a change of mindset, from costumes and candy to gift-giving, wish lists or religious traditions.

The holiday season is the most expensive time of year for many people. Along with the gifts purchased for everyone in their lives and hosting holiday gatherings, many Washingtonians are also spending more on things like travel and heat.

But worry not, there are companies across the country offering remote seasonal gigs, so you can make some extra money without even leaving your home. Here are eight examples currently accepting applications.

Seasonal remote jobs hiring in WA

Sometimes, even remote jobs have location restrictions. The following jobs were posted by employers with no mention of a location restriction.

Many of these jobs are customer service roles, as calls tend to increase exponentially around the holidays. But if you have a phone, computer, and basic customer service skills, you can help out the year-round staff by carrying some of the weight.

▪ Customer Service Agent - H&R Block

Description: Communicate with clients over the phone, email or chat functions to assist with products and services.

Salary: $15.87-$24.04/hour

Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, general computer knowledge, secure workspace, wired Internet connection, a smart phone

▪ Customer Service Associate - The Popcorn Factory

Description: Answer calls and emails regarding orders and updates with The Popcorn Factory.

Salary: Not listed. Claims to offer competitive wages.

Requirements: High school diploma or GED, call center or intense business experience (or equivalent experience), basic computer, math and business skills

▪ Customer Service Rep - Premier Client Services LLC

Description: Become an independent contractor with Premier Client Services to assist multiple companies as calls come in. Choose when and how often you work.

Salary: $10-$16/hour

Requirements: Computer, phone and/or USB headset, hardwired Internet connection

▪ Customer Service Representative - FTD Companies, Inc.

Description: Answer incoming calls, help with customer questions, take orders for flowers and gifts, enter data and resolve issues.

Salary: $13/hour

Requirements: Must work December 20-24. You’ll need reliable high-speed Internet access, all other equipment will be shipped to you. Must have great computer skills, problem solving skills and excellent customer service.

▪ Customer Service Representative - TaxAudit

Description: Explain and sell products, resolve concerns and support members and connect them with other departments in the company, while remaining positive and minimizing stress during conversations.

Salary: $17/hour

Requirements: Time and stress management skills, verbal and written communication skills, ability to understand computer application processes, reliable high-speed Internet access and a dedicated workspace

▪ Customer Service Specialist - Ferrellgas

Description: Provide excellent customer service with inbound and outbound calls, and internal and external customers.

Salary: $17.50/hour and up

Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, a year of customer service experience, strong organizational, communication and computer skills

▪ Intuit Tech Support - Foundever

Description: Provide exceptional customer service while answering customer calls.

Salary: $14/hour

Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, at least 18, a working phone line, a dedicated workspace, a desk and ergonomic chair. You will also need high speed Internet, hardwired Internet connection and a standalone monitor at least 19-inches, though the company can supply these.

▪ Technical Support Agent - Greenshades Software

Description: Provide customer support over the phone, email and chat functions. Resolve technical issues, answer questions and offer guidance.

Salary: $17/hour

Requirements: Customer service experience, strong computer skills, excellent verbal and written communication