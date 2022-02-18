Extra-large pool home hits the market for the first time

This large pool home is ideally situated on an unassuming street between Flagler Beach and Daytona Beach in the desirable coastal community of Ormond-by-the-Sea.

Ideally situated on an unassuming street between Flagler Beach and Daytona Beach in the desirable coastal community of Ormond-by-the-Sea, this blue beauty would make a great vacation home, full-time residence or a refuge from the cold winters up north.

“It’s a wonderful, spacious home that is perfect for a family retreat and entertaining guests,’’ said Realtor David Galt. “The convenient layout, compelling design and quality construction all combine to make a wonderful home.”

Extra high ceilings and large windows bring light and warmth into the wecoming living room.

Guests enter into the spacious living room with high ceilings and lots of natural light. The light and airy feel carries into the open chef’s kitchen, featuring an abundance of wood cabinets topped by granite, stainless-steel appliances and an extra-long breakfast bar.

The first floor also holds two guest suites (one with pool access), featuring tray ceilings and private baths.

The primary suite is upstairs and has its own ocean breeze-friendly screened lanai overlooking the pool area and a large bath with a dual-sink vanity, walk-in shower, garden tub and additional closet storage. The second floor also holds a bonus room that could easily be a fourth bedroom with the addition of a closet.

“With three full suites, this large beachside pool home is the perfect Florida get-away,’’ said Galt of Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors. “The majesty you feel when you walk through the front door almost overwhelms you.”

Upper and lower lanais overlook the pool.

ADDRESS: 20 Sunny Beach Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 3,221

LOT SIZE: 80 feet by 100 feet

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3 full, 1 half

STORIES: 2

YEAR BUILT: 2014

PRICE: $869,900

CONTACT: David Galt, Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors, 386-882-3230

