Extra law enforcement will be out in Kandiyohi County for the Fourth of July weekend

Jul. 2—WILLMAR — Law enforcement in Kandiyohi County is taking extra steps this holiday weekend regarding water safety, speed enforcement and drunken driving.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office will have an extra deputy assigned to traffic enforcement with a specific emphasis on speeds through July 6 and intermittently afterward as a participant in the Towards Zero Deaths initiative.

The Sheriff's Office will also have an increased water patrol presence July 3-4, and water patrol deputies will be out at night during the Spicer fireworks display.

"Be smart on the water, know your swimming skills, have proper Coast Guard-approved life jackets with, stay to areas you know, do not operate watercraft in a careless or reckless manner, in low-light conditions always operate watercraft with proper lighting so others can see you and allow for safe navigation," Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien wrote in an email.

Law enforcement around the country are also taking part in trying to tamp down on boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

At least nine people died in boating accidents in Minnesota by mid-June, a figure not seen at that point in years past for over a decade.

State laws on impaired motorboat operation mirror those for motor vehicles, although they do not forbid drinking onboard a boat or open containers. Operating a boat with a blood alcohol concentration at or above the .08 limit, for example, can result in penalties ranging from fines to jail time.

In Minnesota, those found guilty of boating while intoxicated can also lose their driver's licenses or off-road vehicle privileges. Refusing sobriety tests in the state can also result in more severe criminal charges and an automatic one-year suspension of all vehicle operating privileges.

Operating one type of vehicle under the influence has been punishable by the loss of operating privileges for all others in Minnesota since 2018. That was the year the Minnesota Legislature passed "Little Alan's Law," named for a Chisago County youth who was struck and killed by a snowmobiler later found guilty on DWI charges.

"If folks decide they want to drink some alcoholic beverages, a designated driver is a must," Willmar Police Capt. Michael Anderson wrote in an email.

The county will also see increased law enforcement patrols over the weekend, particularly in Spicer for the tractor pull, kiddie parade, grand parade, Green Lake road race, basketball tournament, volleyball tournament and flea market.

Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies, sheriff's reserves and Willmar police officers will be out for security purposes during the Spicer street dance.

Sheriff Holien and Kandiyohi County Chief Deputy Julie Wyffels will also be out during the dance.

Law enforcement would like to also remind people about what is and isn't an illegal firework in Minnesota.

"If they shoot into the air or are a firecracker, they are not legal in (Minnesota)," Capt. Anderson wrote.

However, sparklers, snakes, fountains and strobes are legal.

"With any form of fireworks, make sure the activities of young people are supervised, follow instructions, keep extinguisher or similar product nearby for due to fire hazards," Sheriff Holien wrote in an email.

Forum News Service writer Matthew Guerry contributed to this story.