Extra love in Quincy as new bakery opens. Find out where

QUINCY − Amorepas, the name of a new bakery on Beale Street in Quincy, means "extra love" in Portuguese. And for owner Jordania Roach, it is a work of love and passion. Her love of baking and her relationship with her mother, who brought Roach to the United States from Brazil 20 years ago, are at the heart of the business.

"Growing up, our mom taught us how to work very early," Roach said, seated at a table for two in the shop's small dining area. "She did desserts and all the appetizers, and she taught us how to do for ourselves and be independent."

Amorepas Kitchen opened at 163 Beale St., replacing Babycakes, which closed in September after 16 years. The new spot offers a little bit of everything.

"It's a one-stop shop," Roach said.

It offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, coffee, charcuterie boards, cookies and chocolates, customized cakes, cheeses, breads, muffins and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Though small − two employees work alongside Roach − Amorepas Kitchen has a bright, cheerful atmosphere. The cupcakes, sweetbreads and cookies are lined up neatly in display cases near the register. On high shelves behind the counter, gift boxes designed with Day of the Dead skulls and flowers stand ready to be packed with treats for Halloween. Roach certainly has a flair for presentation, as demonstrated by her attractive Instagram account.

Roach said she started working in the food and restaurant sector when she moved here, just before turning 21. Adding to the lessons learned in her mother's kitchen, Roach took classes at the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts and managed two well-known Quincy restaurants and bars: Rags Tavern and Alumni Pizza, which are under the same ownership and neighbor each other on Washington Street.

Roach said the owners of Rags and Alumni motivated and encouraged her. She thanks former owner Eddie Cochrane, who died last year, and current owner Mark Paolucci for their inspiration and help.

More: When a large new medical center will be built in Quincy

More: Ever had an ube latte? You can at this new Quincy nonprofit café and community center

"I had free range in the kitchen to do what I want," Roach said. "It was very good.

"As a side business, I did all the desserts and boards," Roach said. "And I had a dream, too, to open something of my own, something different, bring some freshness to the city."

For now, opening the new kitchen has been more than enough to keep Roach busy. But she said she has more ambitions in reserve.

"I want a full-on restaurant in the future," she said. "I work hard for it."

Customers stopping by to try out the new kitchen and bakery should sample the freshly baked breads and charcuterie boards, Roach said.

"The boards, we don't have a lot of places that do that around us, so that would be a good option," she said.

On Friday morning, a few different breads were on display, including cinnamon and sweet coconut breakfast rolls. Roach said a savory onion roll stuffed with chicken had just sold out, but more were coming out of the oven soon.

Asked what people should know about Amorepas Kitchen, Roach said, "I make for them like I make for my own family."

If you go

Where: 163 Beale St., Quincy

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday

Contact: 617-845-5918

Learn more: http://www.amorepaskitchen.com

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Amorepas Kitchen opened at the old Babycakes on Beale Street in Quincy