Extra Miami County deputies to be on patrol this Fourth of July weekend

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced there will be extra deputies on patrol for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

“Deputies will be commencing the extra enforcement this weekend and will be working overtime assigned to county and state roadways for the sole purpose of traffic enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.

>> LIST: Find local fireworks displays in the Miami Valley

The sheriff’s office said the enforcement will continue through July 4th.

The primary focus will be on removing impaired drivers and enforcing other crash-causing violations along with seatbelt enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies will be targeting roadways in the county with high incidents of crashes and OVI arrests.



