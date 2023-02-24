Should extra millions from Surfside settlement go to memorial or victims? Judge to decide

A Miami-Dade judge will decide Friday whether to donate up to $3 million to a memorial honoring the 98 people who were killed in the collapse of a Surfside condominium high-rise — a proposal recommended by a lawyer overseeing the distribution of legal settlement funds but opposed by some unit owners who survived the 2021 tragedy.

The extra money became available after the receiver in the Champlain Towers South class action distributed more than $1 billion to the families of the deceased and survivors, an additional $96 million to all of the condo owners for the loss of their units, and another $75 million in attorney’s fees and costs to the lawyers involved in the massive case.

The receiver, attorney Michael Goldberg, recommended in a court motion that “excess funds” — estimated to range from $2 million to $3 million — “be directed to the funding of an appropriate memorial for the victims who perished in the collapse.” The extra money came in part from interest earned on the settlement funds.

Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman will decide on Friday afternoon whether to allocate the extra money for the memorial, which may be built at the end of a narrow street just north of the 136-unit Champlain Towers South complex that once stood at 8777 Collins Ave. overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Goldberg noted that if the judge approves the plan, then he would donate the remaining settlement money to help build the memorial, which is still a work in progress. If the judge doesn’t go along with his recommendation, Goldberg told the Miami Herald that he would give the excess funds to the families of the deceased and survivors on a pro rata basis as part of the total class-action settlement.

With the judge’s prior permission, Goldberg said he already plans to distribute an extra $6.5 million in settlement funds to the families and survivors.

“I only filed the motion to raise the issue with the court so that the judge and the victims can have an appropriate discussion on the matter and the judge can make an informed decision after hearing from the victims’ families,” Goldberg told the Herald, adding that he remains neutral about the use of the excess funds but supports the construction of a memorial.

Michael I. Goldberg, a South Florida lawyer playing a pivotal role as receiver in the Champlain Towers South lawsuits, stands in the parking deck last summer. He is recommending setting aside some money for a memorial for victims.

But some Champlain South unit owners said that they feel the proposal to use the excess funds for the memorial is a done deal. They consider Goldberg’s recommendation an affront because they feel they were inadequately compensated for the loss of their condos after the 12-story building collapsed on June 24, 2021.

Mayra Santana, who lived in unit 711, told the Herald in an email that the court hearing on Friday was a “formality.”

“That money has already been given for a memorial,” Santana said. “All of the meetings [court hearings] have been a farce, and the powers involved have not truly considered or respected our position. They have mainly intimidated and threatened us. All of the property owners are upset about this decision.”

Santana said that she and other unit owners who survived the catastrophe were treated like “scapegoats,” because the lawyers and judge pressured them into thinking they were negligent under Florida law for not maintaining the condo building’s safety in order to force them to settle for $96 million in property losses.

Resolving the complex class action case took 14 months, which was perhaps the most unexpected result. While it was agonizing for the victims’ families and survivors, the resolution was stunningly swift, according to legal experts, including attorneys involved in the litigation.

Not only were there more than 30 defendants, from consulting engineers to contractors building a luxury condo next door, but infighting also erupted between the 36 unit owners and the families of 98 residents killed in the collapse.

It was a festering dispute that Hanzman, in a September interview with the Miami Herald, likened to a “cancer” that threatened to upend any potential settlement.

In addition to settlement funds, the 1.8-acre oceanfront property was sold for $120 million to billionaire developer Hussain Sajwani, of the Dubai-based DAMAC Properties, after no other prospective buyers bid on the land. His company plans to build a high-rise luxury condo project.